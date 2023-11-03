2023 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after India vs Sri Lanka match (Updated) ft. Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami

Team India secured a dominant 302-run victory against Sri Lanka in the 33rd match of the ongoing 2023 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Sri Lanka decided to field first after winning the toss on a good batting surface. Taking advantage of the swinging conditions, Dilshan Madushanka silenced the Wankhede crowd by dismissing Rohit Sharma for just four runs off the second delivery of the match.

Madushanka and Dushmantha Chameera posed challenges for Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli in the following overs. Gill was dropped off Madushanka's bowling on eight runs by Charith Asalanka at covers. Kohli also had a stroke of luck when Dushmantha Chameera dropped a catch off his own bowling, giving him a reprieve on 10.

After the duo's first spells were over, other Sri Lankan bowlers lacked discipline as Gill and Kohli kept the scoreboard ticking, hitting frequent boundaries. Virat Kohli reached his half-century off 50 balls, while Shubman Gill reached the 50-run mark off 55 balls.

During his third spell of the day, Madushanka dismissed both well-set batters in consecutive overs with slower deliveries. Gill was the first to depart for 92 runs, edging it to the keeper. Kohli was also at the receiving end of the slower ball, giving a simple catch to Pathum Nissanka at short cover on 88.

KL Rahul was sent back to the pavilion for 21 runs by Chameera. In the death overs, Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja stitched a 57-run stand to take India past 300.

Iyer took up the aggressor's role, hitting an 82-run knock off 56 balls, with three fours and six maximums. Eventually, India made 357/8 in their allotted 50 overs. Dilshan Madushanka emerged as the star bowler for the Lankans with an impressive fifer.

During the chase, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj wreaked havoc by taking out the top four batters with the scoreboard at a mere three runs. Pathum Nissanka was dismissed for a golden duck through an LBW by Jasprit Bumrah. Later, Dimuth Karunaratne also fell victim to an LBW dismissal, this time off Siraj, also on a golden duck.

Continuing the trend, Sadeera Samarawickrama faced a similar fate, offering a catch to Iyer at slips. Kusal Mendis was bowled by Siraj in the fourth over after managing only one run.

The 10th over proved crucial as Mohammed Shami took two consecutive wickets, dismissing Charith Asalanka and Dushan Hemantha.

The innings concluded with Sri Lanka getting all out for 55 runs off 19.4 overs. Mohammed Shami stood out with a five-wicket haul, while Mohammed Siraj claimed a three-fer. Bumrah and Jadeja chipped in with one wicket each, contributing to the comprehensive bowling effort.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the top-scorers and wicket-takers of the 2023 World Cup:

2023 World Cup Most Runs List

Quinton de Kock's red-hot form has helped him maintain his top position in the batting charts with 545 runs from seven innings at an average of 77.86 and a S/R of 112.6.

Virat Kohli has moved up to the second spot with 442 runs, averaging 88.4. New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra slipped to the third rank; he has scored 415 runs at an average of 69.16.

Australian opener David Warner has accumulated 413 runs from six innings and is fourth in the standings. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has gone down to the fifth spot, having scored 402 runs from seven innings at an average of 57.43.

2023 World Cup Most Wickets List

Sri Lankan pace sensation Dilshan Madushanka is leading the bowling standings with 18 wickets from seven innings. Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa has bagged 16 wickets from six innings to secure the second spot. Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi is ranked third with 16 scalps.

Marco Jansen, the South African all-rounder, is at fourth with 16 wickets. Jasprit Bumrah occupies the fifth spot, with 15 wickets from seven matches. Shami has also climbed up to the sixth position with 14 wickets from only three matches in his kitty.