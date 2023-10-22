2023 World Cup weather update: Dharamsala weather report for October 22 for India vs New Zealand match

Team India will square off against New Zealand in a top-of-the-table ICC ODI World Cup clash in Dharamsala on Sunday.

Both teams have been rampant so far in the competition, winning four out of four each. However, the Kiwis are on top of the standings, thanks to having a superior net run rate.

The Men in Blue, meanwhile, have received a massive blow, with ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya ruled out of this contest with an ankle injury. Rohit Sharma and company will have to make a few tactical changes to cover up Hardik's absence.

Moreover, India will have to brush aside their dismal record against the Kiwis in ICC events. The hosts have not won an ICC game against New Zealand since 2003 and will hope to end that record today.

The Blackcaps, on the other hand, will be without captain Kane Williamson. Tom Latham, who will lead the side, has shown astute leadership skills in the World Cup.

While the stage is set for a blockbuster clash, weather might play a crucial role. The last few games in Dharamsala have been marred with rains.

The conditions don't look positive either for today's game, with thunderstorms predicted during the start of the match. According to Accuweather, there is over a 50 percent chance of precipitation during the afternoon. But it would go down below 10 percent as the game progresses.

The temperature will be on the lower side, ranging between 13 and 17 degrees Celsius. It would be cold, given that the stadium lies at an altitude of 1317 metres above sea level.

"You really need a little depth in your batting" - Sunil Gavaskar on India's changes in the playing XI

Sunil Gavaskar believes India need to include either Ishan Kishan or Suryakumar Yadav to strengthen their batting in the absence of Hardik Pandya.

During an interview with India Today, Gavaskar was quizzed about Hardik's apt replacement. The former Indian skipper replied:

"If I was part of the Indian team, I would look to pick Suryakumar Yadav or Ishan Kishan - strengthen the batting. What has been India's problem against New Zealand - their top-class new-ball bowling which gets the top two or three batters out. So you really need a little depth in your batting."

"If you have an Ashwin coming in, in place of Hardik Pandya, then it sort of weakens your batting just a little bit," he continued. "So either have the left-handed Ishan Kishan or Surykumar Yadav at No. 6."

