2024 T20 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after England vs Scotland match

After a dull draw between neighboring rivals England and Scotland, both teams shared one point each in their T20 World Cup 2024 tie on Tuesday, June 4. The match was abandoned after persistent rain halted the match at the Kennington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados. Both teams, in Group B, have now opened their account.

After opting to bat first, Scotland openers George Munsey and Michael Jones operated wonderfully. They thrashed the English bowlers for 51 runs in 6.2 overs before rain interrupted to pause the match.

After a lengthy delay, we finally got some action. The match was reduced to a 10-over per-side affair. Munsey and Jones remained unbeaten at 41 and 45, respectively as England had 109 to chase in their 10 overs.

However, we couldn't witness the second innings as rain returned before the thrilling match was eventually called off.

With this, England and Scotland are now in second and third positions in Group B points table respectively. Both teams didn't gain any NRR points but have one point each. With this, England are still winless against a European side in T20 World Cup history.

Australia eye top spot in Group B points table in T20 World Cup 2024

The only team from Group B not to play a single game thus far is Australia. The current ODI and Test World Champions will face Oman in their opening tie at the same Kennington Oval on June 5 (Wednesday).

Oman are currently fourth in the table as they lost an enthralling Super Over clash against Namibia. If Australia win the upcoming game against Oman, they will go to the top of Group B's T20 World Cup 2024 points table.

Oman will have a tough task on their hands as Australia boast a formidable team, that includes a heavy batting order. The Mitchell Marsh-led side have the likes of David Warner, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, and Matthew Wade.

