2024 T20 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after Namibia vs England match

In order to keep their dreams of title defense alive, England gained two vital points when they beat a listless Namibia side in Match 34 of the T20 World Cup 2024. The fixture was under cloud for majority of the time, with rain in Antigua delaying the start time of the match by almost three hours.

After the match was reduced to a 10-over-per-side affair, England were put to bat first. They had a dodgy start, losing both Jos Buttler and Phil Salt within the first three overs.

Two Yorkshiremen in Jonny Bairstow (31) and Harry Brook (47*) then took charge and added 56 runs. Moeen Ali (16 off 6) and Liam Livingstone (13 off 4) also came up with useful cameos as England finished with 122/5.

It was always going to be an uphill task for the African side, who made runs at a below-par rate of 8.4. While they lost just three wickets, England bowlers kept it tight. Experienced campaigner David Wiese made 27 off 12, potentially playing for the last time for Namibia.

With this, England have done their job and have now moved to second on the Group B points table. While they have same amount of points (5) to Scotland, the Jos Buttler's men have a superior net run rate (NRR) of +3.521. The Three Lions need a desperate favor from their rivals Australia this time if they are to qualify for the Super 8s.

Namibia, meanwhile, finished their campaign with just a solitary win that came against Oman. They are fourth on the points table with two points and an NRR of -2.529.

All eyes on Australia vs Scotland game now!

The last match of Group B will feature table-toppers Australia, who will take on a resurgent Scotland side. While Australia have already qualified for the Super 8s, this fixture holds significant importance for two nations - Scotland and England.

In simple words, if Scotland win or the match gets washed out, it will be the Richie Berrington-led side that will advance to the next stage. On the other hand, an Australian victory sends their rivals England through to the next stage. Basically, this match will determine which of these two teams joins Australia in the playoffs.

Scotland, despite also having five points, have an NRR of +2.164. Australia, meanwhile, have six points at a run rate of +3.580. Both sides have been unbeaten thus far.

