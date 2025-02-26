2025 Champions Trophy top run-getters and wicket-takers after Afghanistan vs England match (Updated) ft. Ibrahim Zadran and Azmatullah Omarzai

Afghanistan stunned England by eight runs in the eighth match of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday, February 26. With this win, Afghanistan hold third rank in the Group B standings.

Moving into the details of the game, Afghanistan opted to bat first after winning the toss. Ibrahim Zadran was the star of the innings, scoring 177 runs in 146 balls, amassing 12 fours and six sixes.

He received support from Hashmatullah Shahidi (40), Azmatullah Omarzai (41), and Mohammad Nabi (40) as they posted a whopping total of 325/7 in 50 overs. Jofra Archer scalped a three-wicket haul for England in 10 overs.

In the chase, Joe Root turned out to be a lone hero for England, scoring 120 runs in 111 balls with 11 fours and one six. Ben Duckett (38) and Jos Buttler (38) also scored some important runs.

After Root's dismissal, Jamie Overton spiced things up with his 32-run knock off 28 balls. However, that wasn’t enough as Azmatullah Omarzai’s five-fer propelled Afghanistan to an eight-run win in the last over.

2025 Champions Trophy Most Runs

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 BM Duckett (ENG) 2 2 - 203 165 101.5 188 107.97 1 - - 21 3 2 Ibrahim Zadran (AFG) 2 2 - 194 177 97 175 110.85 1 - - 13 7 3 JE Root (ENG) 2 2 - 188 120 94 189 99.47 1 1 - 15 1 4 TWM Latham (NZ) 2 2 1 173 118* 173 180 96.11 1 1 - 13 3 5 Shubman Gill (IND) 2 2 1 147 101* 147 181 81.21 1 - - 16 2 6 V Kohli (IND) 2 2 1 122 100* 122 149 81.87 1 - - 8 0 7 JP Inglis (AUS) 1 1 1 120 120* 0 86 139.53 1 - - 8 6 8 Jaker Ali (BAN) 2 2 - 113 68 56.5 169 66.86 - 1 - 7 1 9 R Ravindra (NZ) 1 1 - 112 112 112 105 106.66 1 - - 12 1 10 WA Young (NZ) 2 2 - 107 107 53.5 119 89.91 1 - 1 12 1

Ben Duckett reclaims his pole position with 203 runs from two innings at an average of 101.5. Ibrahim Zadram rocketed from the bottom to the second rank, amassing 194 runs in two innings at an average of 97.

On the other hand, former England captain Joe Root was propelled to the third rank with 188 runs. New Zealand middle-order batter Tom Latham slipped from top to fourth rank with 173 runs at an average of 173.

Shubman Gill (147), Virat Kohli (122), Josh Inglis (120), Jaker Ali (113), Rachin Ravindra (112) and Will Young (107) glided down to the fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th respectively.

2025 Champions Trophy Most Wickets

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG) 2 2 95 15.5 - 97 6 5/58 16.16 6.12 15.83 - 1 2 MG Bracewell (NZ) 2 2 120 20 1 64 5 4/26 12.8 3.2 24 1 - 3 W O'Rourke (NZ) 2 2 114 19 1 95 5 3/47 19 5 22.8 - - 4 Mohammed Shami (IND) 2 2 108 18 - 96 5 5/53 19.2 5.33 21.6 - 1 5 Harshit Rana (IND) 2 2 92 15.2 - 61 4 3/31 15.25 3.97 23 - - 6 Mohammad Nabi (AFG) 2 2 108 18 - 108 4 2/51 27 6 27 - - 7 JC Archer (ENG) 2 2 120 20 - 146 4 3/64 36.5 7.3 30 - - 8 K Rabada (SA) 1 1 51 8.3 1 36 3 3/36 12 4.23 17 - - 9 BJ Dwarshuis (AUS) 1 1 60 10 - 66 3 3/66 22 6.6 20 - - 10 LS Livingstone (ENG) 2 2 72 12 - 75 3 2/28 25 6.25 24 - -

Azmatullah Omarzai (4) rocketed to the pole position with six wickets after his fifer against England. Michael Bracewell (5), William O'Rourke (5), and Mohammed Shami (5) slipped one spot each to second, third, and fourth ranks at 12.8, 1,9 and 19.2 respectively.

Harshit Rana (4) slid to the fifth rank at 15.25. Mohammad Nabi (4) and Jofra Archer (4) moved up to the sixth and seventh ranks at an average of 27 and 36.5 respectively.

Kagiso Rabada (3) and Ben Dwarshuis (3) slipped three slots to the eighth and ninth positions at 12 and 22 respectively. Liam Livingstone (3) ascended to the 10th spot at an average of 25.

