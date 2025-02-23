2025 Champions Trophy top run-getters and wicket-takers after Australia vs England match (Updated) ft. Ben Duckett and Josh Inglis

Australia took on England in Match 4 of the 2025 Champions Trophy, and the second encounter in Group B, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday, February 22. Australia emerged victorious in a thrilling contest, chasing down a record total of 352 with five wickets and 15 balls remaining. This chase marked the highest run-chase ever in an ICC tournament.

Ad

After winning the toss, Australia elected to bowl, a decision that seemed to prove costly as England posted a formidable total. Ben Duckett registered his third ODI hundred, a brilliant 165 off 143 balls, including 17 boundaries and three sixes. Duckett’s partnership with Joe Root was instrumental, as they shared a 153-run stand. Root contributed a solid 68 off 78 balls.

Australia’s bowling attack, however, fought back with determination. Ben Dwarshuis led the charge with three wickets, while Glenn Maxwell (1/58), Adam Zampa (2/64), and Marnus Labuschagne (2/41) combined to take five wickets.

Ad

Trending

In response, Australia had a shaky beginning, losing both Travis Head and captain Steve Smith within the first five overs. However, Matthew Short and Marnus Labuschagne steadied the ship with a 95-run partnership, with Short scoring 63 off 66 balls and Labuschagne contributing 47 off 45. The match turned in Australia’s favor thanks to an outstanding 146-run partnership between Alex Carey and Josh Inglis.

Alex Carey added 69 runs to the scoreboard, while Inglis, in his maiden ODI century, delivered a match-winning knock of 120* from 86 balls, hitting eight boundaries and six sixes. Inglis was duly named Player of the Match for his exceptional innings. Maxwell finished the chase with an unbeaten 32 off 15 balls.

Ad

2025 Champions Trophy Most Runs

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 BM Duckett (ENG) 1 1 - 165 165 165 143 115.38 1 - - 17 3 2 JP Inglis (AUS) 1 1 1 120 120* 0 86 139.53 1 - - 8 6 3 TWM Latham (NZ) 1 1 1 118 118* 0 104 113.46 1 - - 10 3 4 WA Young (NZ) 1 1 - 107 107 107 113 94.69 1 - - 12 1 5 RD Rickelton (SA) 1 1 - 103 103 103 106 97.16 1 - - 7 1 6 Shubman Gill (IND) 1 1 1 101 101* 0 129 78.29 1 - - 9 2 7 Towhid Hridoy (BAN) 1 1 - 100 100 100 118 84.74 1 - - 6 2 8 Rahmat Shah (AFG) 1 1 - 90 90 90 92 97.82 - 1 - 9 1 9 AT Carey (AUS) 1 1 - 69 69 69 63 109.52 - 1 - 8 0 10 Khushdil Shah (PAK) 1 1 - 69 69 69 49 140.81 - 1 - 10 1

Ad

Ben Duckett's outstanding innings of 165, at a strike rate of 115.38, propelled him to the top of the 2025 Champions Trophy batting rankings. Closely behind in second place is Josh Inglis, who played a match-winning knock of 120* at a remarkable strike rate of 139.53. Tom Latham dropped to third position, despite his unbeaten 118 against Pakistan on the opening night.

Ryan Rickelton occupies the fifth spot with a total of 103 runs at a strike rate of 97.17, while India’s vice-captain, Shubman Gill, is sixth with 101 runs. Towhid Hridoy, who scored his maiden century against Rohit Sharma's boys, slipped to seventh place.

Ad

Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey moved into the 2025 Champions Trophy top 10 with a quickfire 69 off 63 balls.

2025 Champions Trophy Most Wickets

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Mohammad Shami (IND) 1 1 60 10 - 53 5 5/53 10.6 5.3 12 - 1 2 Harshit Rana (IND) 1 1 46 7.4 - 31 3 3/31 10.33 4.04 15.33 - - 3 K Rabada (SA) 1 1 51 8.3 1 36 3 3/36 12 4.23 17 - - 4 W O'Rourke (NZ) 1 1 54 9 - 47 3 3/47 15.66 5.22 18 - - 5 BJ Dwarshuis (AUS) 1 1 60 10 - 66 3 3/66 22 6.6 20 - - 6 MJ Santner (NZ) 1 1 60 10 - 66 3 3/66 22 6.6 20 - - 7 MJ Henry (NZ) 1 1 44 7.2 1 25 2 2/25 12.5 3.4 22 - - 8 PWA Mulder (SA) 1 1 54 9 - 36 2 2/36 18 4 27 - - 9 Rishad Hossain (BAN) 1 1 60 10 - 38 2 2/38 19 3.8 30 - - 10 M Labuschagne (AUS) 1 1 30 5 - 41 2 2/41 20.5 8.2 15 - -

Ad

Mohammad Shami leads the wicket-taking chars following a standout performance of five for 53 at an economy rate of 5.3. Harshit Rana maintained his second spot with three wickets, alongside Kagiso Rabada, who also took three wickets at a lower economy of 4.23. New Zealand's William O'Rourke completes the top three at 5.22.

Ben Dwarshuis moved up to fifth after claiming three key wickets against England, at an economy rate of 6.6. The Kiwi bowlers have been prominent on the leaderboard, with Mitchell Santner and Matt Henry securing the sixth and seventh positions, respectively.

Marnus Labuschagne is a surprise feature in the top 10, chipping in with two wickets, including that of Ben Duckett, further highlighting his exceptional all-round performance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback