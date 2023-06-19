"25% fine for this is a bit of overspin on the issue"- Brad Hogg questions the penalty given to Moeen Ali as per ICC Code of Conduct

Former Australian wrist-spinner Brad Hogg was baffled to see the ICC fine Moeen Ali 25% of his match fee as the all-rounder was seen applying a spray on his injured finger during Day 2 of the first Ashes 2023 Test in Edgbaston.

Ali accepted the level 1 offence under the ICC Code of Conduct and will be docked a quarter of his match fees. Here's what a part of ICC's media release read:

"Moeen Ali was found to have breached Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to displaying conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game."

However, Brad Hogg took to Twitter to express his disappointment with this decision. He felt that if Moeen Ali had to purposely do something against the spirit of the game, he could have applied the spray in the dressing room. Here's what Hogg wrote along with a picture of Ali nursing his injured finger:

"25% fine for this is a bit of 'overspin' on the issue when you know Moeen was not using it for any other purpose than to prevent his blister getting worse! He could of (have) left the ground repeatedly disguising the spray but did it openly. Fair play given the finger! #Ashes2023"

The blister could hamper Moeen Ali's all-round ability big time

Going into Day 4, England are in a spot of bother at 28/2 and Australia can sense a win.. In such times, Ali being injured is a body blow to the hosts.

He can not only score handy runs but with the pitch slowing down, it is his off-spin that England need the most. The pitch is only going to deteriorate further and how Ali shapes up while bowling could decide whether England can win the game.

