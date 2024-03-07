"3 balls, 2 wickets, 1 Ash Anna" - Fans hail Ravichandran Ashwin for 4-wicket haul in 100th Test

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin made a memorable beginning to his 100th Test by finishing with figures of 4/51 on Day 1 of the fifth Test against England in Dharamsala.

The historic outing did not start well, as Ashwin went wicketless in the first session. However, things turned around for him and the team in the post-lunch session when they broke the game open to have England reeling at 194/8.

Ashwin bagged the scalps of Tom Hartley and Mark Wood just before tea before picking up the final two wickets of the innings moments after the break. The champion spinner became only the second Indian bowler after Anil Kumble to scale the 500-wicket mark in Tests during the third game of the ongoing England series.

The Tamil Nadu spinner lived up to the pre-match hype surrounding his 100th Test with his masterful bowling to help India bowl England out for a below-par 218.

With 511 wickets at an average of under 24, Ashwin is ninth all-time in Test wickets and third among active cricketers behind James Anderson and Nathan Lyon.

Ashwin's heroics in his milestone Test had fans on Twitter praising the star cricketer for his incredible bowling performance in the game and throughout his illustrious career.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin dismantle England on Day 1 of 5th Test

India v England - 5th Test Match: Day One

England's batting woes in India continued as they were bowled out for a dismal 218 on Day 1 of the final Test in Dharamsala.

After a watchful start of 64/0 by the openers against the Indian seamers, the batting lineup succumbed to the guile of home spinners. Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the wrecker in chief, picking up 5/72 in his 15 overs, while Ashwin finished with four wickets. The other spinner of the trio, Ravindra Jadeja, picked up the crucial wicket of a well-set Joe Root on 26.

England were coasting on 100/1 in the first session but endured an all-too-familiar collapse that saw them lose their next seven wickets for 83 to become 183/8.

Meanwhile, India have turned things around remarkably after their shocking defeat in the opening Test, with wins in the next three outings to be up 3-1 in the best-of-five affair.

The Rohit-Sharma-led unit has continued their momentum from the bowling innings and raced away to 44/0 in nine overs.

