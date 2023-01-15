3 Indian players who flopped in the ODI series vs Sri Lanka

Team India recorded the highest-ever margin of victory by runs in ODI cricket to seal a comprehensive 3-0 whitewash over Sri Lanka. The Men in Blue hammered the visitors by 317 runs in the dead rubber in Trivandrum to break the record previously held by New Zealand.

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill were the stars of the Indian batting effort as they notched up centuries, with the former smashing an unbeaten 166 to walk away with the Player of the Series. The hosts were clinical with the ball as Mohammed Siraj scalped four to finish at the top of the wicket-taking charts.

However, others failed to deliver in the ODI series against Sri Lanka. On that note, here are three Indian players who flopped in the home assignment.

#3 Hardik Pandya

New Zealand v India - 2nd T20

Hardik Pandya was on the sidelines as India thrashed Sri Lanka in the third ODI. The hosts didn't need his services in the contest, but when they did have them, the all-rounder didn't offer much.

Yes, Hardik's calm batting effort in the second ODI helped India out of a tricky situation, but he notched up only 50 runs in the series at an average of 25. His power-hitting game seems to have deteriorated majorly over the last year or so, and that is something the side cannot afford if he is to bat at No. 6.

Hardik didn't make an impact with the ball either. He bowled 11 overs over the first two games, conceding 59 runs and picking up a wicket. His average of 59 was the worst among all bowlers to have scalped at least one wicket in the series barring Axar Patel.

Hardik was India's vice-captain for the assignment, and the Men in Blue will expect more from him.

#2 Mohammad Shami

India v England - ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Semi Final

After Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out with injury, India would've expected Mohammad Shami to make up for the lead pacer's absence. However, the experienced campaigner endured a tough series.

Shami played all three ODIs, picking up only three wickets at an average of 43.33 and an economy rate of 5.9. He looked out of rhythm in the first two games, particularly in his second and third spells, before somewhat making an impact in the third match with two wickets.

Mohammed Siraj breathed fire at the other end and Umran Malik produced five wickets in the two matches he played, but Shami was a disappointment. He will be expected to provide more penetration on the back of the match practice he got against Sri Lanka.

#1 Shreyas Iyer

New Zealand v India - 3rd ODI

India's top order had a productive series against Sri Lanka. Virat Kohli (283), Shubman Gill (207) and Rohit Sharma (142) were the top three run-getters across both sides.

Shreyas Iyer, however, wasn't at his best. The batter was India's leading run-scorer in 2022 and was expected to contribute a bucketload of runs once again. But he faced just 89 balls in the series, making 94 runs at an average of 31.33.

India's great starts meant that Shreyas needed to be aggressive soon after coming in to bat, but he threw away great opportunities to score big in the first two matches. In the second ODI, his dismissal at an inopportune time put India under pressure, and in the dead rubber, he looked out of touch.

Shreyas' place at No. 4 in the ODI XI is practically assured, but he will need to come up with more runs against New Zealand.

Get IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score at Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest updates on IND vs SL.

Poll : Should Hardik Pandya be India's vice-captain in ODIs? Yes No 0 votes