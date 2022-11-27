3 players who can score most runs in IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

Even 306 runs weren't enough for Team India's bowlers to defend on Friday, as hosts New Zealand coasted to a seven-wicket win in the first ODI at Eden Park. The Men in Blue will need to bounce back in the second ODI in Hamilton to ensure that the series goes into a decider on November 30.

Although Seddon Park in Hamilton isn't as high-scoring as Eden Park, with the average first-innings score being 239, the Kiwis scored 333/8 in the previous ODI played here against the Netherlands. So batters from both sides might once again dictate terms and it could prove to be a high-scoring encounter.

On that note, let's take a look at three batters who could have a great outing in Hamilton:

#3 Shikhar Dhawan

He has scored a century in Hamilton against Ireland in 2015 WC but failed in other two matches which he played there. Dhawan's century tomorrow?He has scored a century in Hamilton against Ireland in 2015 WC but failed in other two matches which he played there. #INDvNZ Dhawan's century tomorrow?He has scored a century in Hamilton against Ireland in 2015 WC but failed in other two matches which he played there. #INDvNZ https://t.co/Jbe5IurCVh

If you look at the numbers, Shikhar Dhawan has been one of the most consistent batters for India in ODIs of late. In 17 innings this year, Dhawan has scored 639 runs at an impressive average of 42.60. However, the strike rate of 76.34 has grabbed a lot of attention.

Many fans feel Dhawan bats at a tempo that isn't ideal for the modern one-day game and has to score at a quicker pace once he gets off to a good start. The southpaw has scored 125 runs in three ODIs at Hamilton, including a century during the 2015 World Cup against Ireland.

He will hope that he gets a big score at a better strike rate after a decent 72(77) in the first ODI.

#2 Tom Latham

Tom Latham just seems to love batting against India as his career-best ODI score of 145* saw his team coast to victory in the first ODI. The southpaw was just about impossible to bowl to as he absolutely toyed with the spinners as well as the fast bowlers.

In 18 ODIs against India, Latham has scored 864 runs at an outstanding average of 65.07 with two hundreds and five half-centuries to his name. He is arguably one of the best middle-order batters in ODIs at the moment and it might take something special from the Men in Blue to stop him in Hamilton.

#1 Shreyas Iyer

Even with that uncertain technique & battles against short ball, Shreyas has been able to grind out ODI runs - speaks volumes of his temperament & strong mindset Shreyas Iyer ODI Appreciation PostSince August 2019 -Inns: 26Runs: 1169Average: 50.82SR: 99.3250s/100s: 11/2Even with that uncertain technique & battles against short ball, Shreyas has been able to grind out ODI runs - speaks volumes of his temperament & strong mindset https://t.co/7hIHTkQCDY

The Indian batter who has been on absolute fire in the ODI format has been Shreyas Iyer. Despite his weakness against the short ball, Iyer has found ways to score consistently in the one-day format and it seems that his game is perfectly suited to batting in the middle overs.

The Mumbai batter has scored five consecutive fifty-plus scores in New Zealand and is fresh off a fighting knock of 80 at Eden Park. Once he gets set, Iyer looks to cash in on every loose delivery and so it will be important for the Kiwis to get rid of the in-form batter as soon as they can.

