3 reasons why Team India can beat Australia in the 4th Test

Team India and Australia are set to battle it out in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy this week with the series on the line. With the series level at 1-1, both sides will be determined to win the final Test.

Australia have not tasted defeat at the Gabba since 1988 and will be confident of sealing the series against an injury-laden India team. But despite all the injuries in their camp, the tourists try to capitalize on the cracks that seem to be appearing in the Australia set-up. Here are three reasons why Team India can beat Australia in the fourth Test.

Team India have the mental Advantage after the third Test

Tim Paine and Australia will be short of morale and confidence.

It is fair to say that both sides have been affected by the Sydney Test. Team India managed to earn a draw out of nowhere, which would have given them a vital injection of morale and confidence going into the final Test. Simultaneously, the Australians lost their nerve on the final day of the SCG Test and will be low on confidence going to the Gabba.

India can certainly take advantage of Australia's shattered confidence. Having earned an unlikely draw, India will have the mental advantage and momentum on their side.

Starc and Lyon are not in great form

Nathan Lyon has had a fairly ordinary series so far.

Advertisement

Another positive for Team India is that Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc looked out of sorts in Sydney. The two combined for just three wickets at the SCG and were targeted by the Indian batsmen, especially Rishabh Pant.

Despite the assistance on offer to the spinners, Lyon struggled to impact and looked to be off his game, especially on the fifth day. Starc also seemed to have lost his radar on the final day.

With the final Test coming so soon after the third, Team India can take advantage of the poor form of two of Australia's premier bowlers.

India's top five are in fairly decent touch

After a slow start to the series, Cheteshwar Pujara found his form in the third Test.

Advertisement

With several Indian bowlers struggling with injuries, it will be up to the batsmen to carry most of the workload on their backs. The good thing for Team India is that their batting order is in fairly good form. Each of India's top five has performed well in the last two Test matches. Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, and Rishabh Pant go into the final Test in fairly decent form.

Combine that with Australia's bowling woes, and Team India could be set for a big score. It will no doubt be vital for India to score big runs in their first innings. They cannot rely on their tired bowlers to knock the Australians over. India will need to bat big and long if they are to get something out of this Test match. And with the top five performing well, it is hard not to bet for them.