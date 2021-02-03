“36 all out was the most defining moment of the Australia series” - Vivek Razdan 

Former fast bowler Vivek Razdan has singled out India’s batting debacle of 36 all out in the second innings of the Adelaide Test as the defining moment of the series Down Under.

Many experts and former cricketers had opined that skipper Ajinkya Rahane’s Boxing Day hundred turned the corner for India.

However, speaking to Sportskeeda’s Indranil Basu in an SK Live session on Facebook, Vivek Razdan had a different view. He stated:

“For me, the defining moment of the series was the 36 all out at Adelaide. Captain Virat Kohli was leaving for home after the Test. The boys could not comprehend what to do next. The team was disappointed after being rolled over for a record low score. From that point, the manner in which the Indian team fought back...

Vivek Razdan continued in the same vein:

“The defining moment was the way in which India capitulated in the second innings at Adelaide. It was touching that lowest point that inspired India to create history. The Indians showed their real character when the chips were down and turned the series around in sensational fashion.”

India lifted themselves after losing the Adelaide Test by eight wickets to clinch the series 2-1, registering famous wins at the MCG and the Gabba.

After 36 all-out at Adelaide Predicton



India will lose 4-0

India will lose 4-0

India will lose 4-0



Result: 2-1 India won & Retains the trophy 🔥 — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) January 19, 2021

36 all out happens only once: Ravi Shastri's message to Team India

In the wake of India’s record low score, many former cricketers, most prominently Michael Vaughan, had predicted a 0-4 whitewash of India.

Speaking to Sports Today, Mohammed Siraj, one of India’s success stories in Australia, revealed how head coach Ravi Shastri motivated the team after the Adelaide disaster. He narrated:

"Ravi Shastri said that 36 all out happens only once in cricket, it will never happen again. The team atmosphere was brilliant.”

Following India’s three-wicket triumph at the Gabba, Shastri described India’s comeback as unreal. Speaking to the media after the conclusion of a hard-fought series, he stated:

"It is the toughest tour ever. Nothing surpasses this. After 36 all out, this is unreal. Feeling defeated is one thing but giving up is not in our vocabulary.”

36 all-out in Adelaide ➡️ Series poised in the #BoxingDayTest ➡️ A classic draw at the SCG ➡️ Fortress breaching win at the Gabba 🤩#TeamIndia, you’ve made us all proud 🇮🇳#AUSvIND #SaddaPunjab pic.twitter.com/DYwpTChoUp — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) January 19, 2021

India will now face England in a four-match Test series at home, beginning on February 5 in Chennai. Virat Kohli has taken back the reins of the team, with Ajinkya Rahane returning to his original role as vice-captain.