39-year-old Bollywood star plays cricket amid ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [In Pictures] 

Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor was seen playing cricket in Bandra amid the first Test between England and India. The match is being played at Headingley, Leeds, and India are in England for a five-match series.
The 39-year-old actor posted pictures of himself playing cricket on his official Instagram handle. He can be seen wearing a sleeveless black t-shirt, black tracks, and white shoes. In the first picture, Arjun Kapoor can be seen holding a tennis ball while getting ready to bowl.
In the next picture, the Bollywood star can be seen playing a stroke while batting. He also posted a couple of other images of himself from the indoor turf. Arjun wrote in his caption that his cricket mode was activated while watching the Indian team playing in the opening Test of the series against England.
"Cricket paglu mode activated after watching the boys smash it on the ground last few days! 🏏😎 #AKTries #Arjun2PointO #CricketFever," he captioned his post.
Sharing the post on his story, Arjun mentioned that KL Rahul's off drives on his way to the century inspired him while playing. The middle-order batter scored a stellar hundred in India's second innings of the Test.
"@klrahul stunning off drives while scoring his beautiful century in Headingley inspiring me in Bandra !!! @athiyashetty," he wrote with a laughing emoji.
Can India bowl England out on fifth day to win the Headingley Test?
Meanwhile, the opening Test at Headingley is down to the fifth and final day. Batting first, India had posted a total of 471 in the first innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant scoring centuries.
In response, England got to 465 in the second innings as India gained a slender lead of six runs. Jasprit Bumrah was the star for the visitors with a five-wicket haul. In the third innings, India posted a total of 364 as KL Rahul scored a century while Rishabh Pant scored his second hundred of the Test. They set England a target of 371 runs.
England ended the fourth day on 21 for no loss with all ten wickets intact. As the fifth and final day begins, they need 350 more runs to win this Test. For India, their bowlers will have to step up and bowl England out if they are to win the game. It is set up for an exciting finish, to say the least.
