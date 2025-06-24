39-year-old Bollywood star plays cricket amid ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [In Pictures] 

Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor was seen playing cricket in Bandra amid the first Test between England and India. The match is being played at Headingley, Leeds, and India are in England for a five-match series.

The 39-year-old actor posted pictures of himself playing cricket on his official Instagram handle. He can be seen wearing a sleeveless black t-shirt, black tracks, and white shoes. In the first picture, Arjun Kapoor can be seen holding a tennis ball while getting ready to bowl.

In the next picture, the Bollywood star can be seen playing a stroke while batting. He also posted a couple of other images of himself from the indoor turf. Arjun wrote in his caption that his cricket mode was activated while watching the Indian team playing in the opening Test of the series against England.

"Cricket paglu mode activated after watching the boys smash it on the ground last few days! 🏏😎 #AKTries #Arjun2PointO #CricketFever," he captioned his post.

Sharing the post on his story, Arjun mentioned that KL Rahul's off drives on his way to the century inspired him while playing. The middle-order batter scored a stellar hundred in India's second innings of the Test.

"@klrahul stunning off drives while scoring his beautiful century in Headingley inspiring me in Bandra !!! @athiyashetty," he wrote with a laughing emoji.

Screenshot of Arjun Kapoor's Instagram story - Source: Arjun Kapoor/IG

Can India bowl England out on fifth day to win the Headingley Test?

Meanwhile, the opening Test at Headingley is down to the fifth and final day. Batting first, India had posted a total of 471 in the first innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant scoring centuries.

In response, England got to 465 in the second innings as India gained a slender lead of six runs. Jasprit Bumrah was the star for the visitors with a five-wicket haul. In the third innings, India posted a total of 364 as KL Rahul scored a century while Rishabh Pant scored his second hundred of the Test. They set England a target of 371 runs.

England ended the fourth day on 21 for no loss with all ten wickets intact. As the fifth and final day begins, they need 350 more runs to win this Test. For India, their bowlers will have to step up and bowl England out if they are to win the game. It is set up for an exciting finish, to say the least.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

