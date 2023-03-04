4 biggest positives for Australia from their win over India in 3rd Test

Led by Steve Smith, Australia registered an emphatic nine-wicket victory over India in the third Test at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Despite missing a few key players due to injuries, the visitors delivered an impressive performance across facets to consign India to a rare home defeat. Their comprehensive victory also ensured them a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June.

Contrary to the previous two Tests, Australia showcased remarkable resilience and gained an early upper hand despite losing the toss. The foundation of their victory came by dismissing India cheaply in both innings, with spinners doing most of the damage. With the bat, they managed to do marginally better than the hosts with a first-innings lead of 88. They came up with another fiery bowling performance and chased down a meager target to win the game.

On that note, let's take a look at four positives for Australia from their win over India in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

4 positives for Australia from the third Test in Indore

4) Alex Carey's glovework

Alex Carey affects a stumping to dismiss Rohit Sharma. (Credits: Getty)

Contrary to expectations, Alex Carey - playing red-ball cricket for the first time in India - has been outstanding behind the stumps. The South Australian has affected six dismissals in three Tests and has hardly missed even half chances on extravagantly turning tracks. Carey has also played a massive role in helping his captains get the reviews right, especially in lbws.

However, the 31-year-old needs runs under his belt as Australia have missed resistance from their lower-order batters. Following his enterprising 36 in the first innings in Nagpur, the left-hander recorded scores of 10, 0, 7, and 3. Hence, batting is an aspect Carey should concentrate on ahead of the final Test in Ahmedabad.

3) Travis Head's development as an opening batter

Travis Head during his second-innings knock of 49*. (Credits: Getty)

Controversially dropped from the Nagpur Test, Travis Head showcased his elevated game in the sub-continent in the next two games in Delhi and Indore. The left-hander struck an enterprising 43 in the second innings in Delhi and set the foundation for what could have been a win for Australia if not for the batting collapse.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



@LouisDBCameron | #INDvAUS

cricket.com.au/news/travis-he… Travis Head has shown his subcontinental capabilities with a pair of important scores in extremely bowler-friendly conditions. Travis Head has shown his subcontinental capabilities with a pair of important scores in extremely bowler-friendly conditions.@LouisDBCameron | #INDvAUS cricket.com.au/news/travis-he…

Head shut the door on India in the second innings in Indore after Ravichandran Ashwin gave his side a sniff by claiming Usman Khawaja for a duck. His boundary off Ashwin in the 11th over, followed by a six in the same over, swung the momentum in the visitors' favor. Head's unbeaten 49 should bode well for the final Test in Ahmedabad and Australia's sub-continent tours for years to come.

2) Cameron Green's assuredness at the crease

Cameron Green. (Image Credits: Getty)

Returning from a finger injury in Indore after missing the first two Tests, Cameron Green faced the uphill challenge of batting on a turning track against two gun spinners. While the 23-year-old made only 21 runs, he looked highly assured at the crease and showed intent against the spinners.

Green's 40-run partnership with Peter Handscomb went a long way in securing an 88-run lead for Australia. He also bowled two overs in the first innings and but wasn't used in the second. Having fully recovered from a finger injury, the youngster will also be a handy bowling option for the fourth Test in Ahmedabad.

1) Steve Smith shines as a tactician

Steve Smith celebrates Cheteshwar Pujara's wicket. (Credits: Getty)

Tasked with captaining Australia and lifting the visitors' morale after two crushing losses, Steve Smith could not have done better on his return as skipper. While the toss didn't go his way, the 33-year-old ensured that he rotated his spinners to bowl India out for below 200 in both innings. His field placings were accurate and pinned India whenever they threatened to take the game away.

Smith also redeemed himself with his fielding as he took a stunning catch at leg slip to get rid of Cheteshwar Pujara and end his dogged resistance in the second innings. While Smith is yet to make a big score in the series, his brisk 26 in Indore was highly valuable on a treacherous pitch. The New South Wales batter is also likely to captain in the final Test in Ahmedabad and has underlined his desire to draw the series.

Get India vs Australia Live Score updates at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes