5th day must for more results in Women's Test cricket: Former Indian cricketer Hemlata Kala

Former Indian women's cricketer Hemlata Kala feels that administrators of the game need to introduce a fifth day in Women's Test matches. The former Indian pacer believes it is necessary to have another day in the game if fans want to see more results.

Women's Test matches currently follow a four-day format. Hemlata Kala feels the format is outdated because the teams score more runs now than they did earlier. She pointed out that earlier teams used to struggle to touch the 200-run mark, but the same is not the case now.

"See I think if we want more results in Women's Test cricket then we should increase the match by a day. The four-day format for Women's Test matches has been there for a long time now. Back in the early 2000s, I remember the topmost teams would struggle to score around 200 runs. But now, the trend has changed," Hemlata Kala said in an interaction organised by Sony.

Earlier this year, a high-scoring Test between India Women and England Women ended in a draw, but a result could have been possible had there been an extra day available. India were 344/8, leading by 179 runs in the second innings when the Test ended.

I feel Day 5 will most probably be added to Women's Test matches soon: Hemlata Kala

India Women will play a Test match against Australia Women soon

The upcoming pink-ball Women's Test between India and Australia is also scheduled to be a four-day fixture. But Kala is hopeful that fans will get to witness a five-day Women's Test sooner rather than later.

"Fans are seeing bigger totals in women's cricket now. So, if we upgrade the four-day format to a five-day one, there are more chances of a result. I think another day should be added, and I feel it will most probably be added soon," Kala said.

The historic pink-ball Test between India Women and Australia Women will begin on September 29 at Carrara Oval in Queensland.

