"63 deliveries of the ball zipping around"- Former England captain slams India's ball changing antics on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former England captain Nasser Hussain criticized India's decision to change a ball that had offered so much help on Day 2 of the third England versus India Test match at Lord's on Friday, July 11. Hussain said that he could not understand why the visitors wanted to change a ball that was 63 deliveries old and was moving around in the opening session.

The 57-year-old admitted that he could not work out why Indian captain Shubman Gill was so animated when the umpires did not change the ball. Hussain said on commentary for Sky Sports (via Neyfiction/X):

"The ball was doing everything this morning. The ball they had for 63 deliveries was zipping around corners. Bumrah was going through a magic spell, Siraj at the other end was having catches dropped. The ball was carrying through to the wicketkeeper. It was doing everything. It was doing more than at any stage in the Test match. I cannot work out why you want to change a ball that was doing this much.

"63 deliveries of the ball zipping around. Not only did they want it changed, but the captain (Shubman Gill) got really animated when they didn't change it. I thought it was one of the most bizarre decisions. You got a ball in your hand that is doing a lot. We all know these Dukes balls are variable. I thought it was a really odd thing. A for India to do, B then to get really animated and C, now to say 'the ball we got is no good'. Don't change the good one."

The visitors had taken the second new ball on the opening day after 80.1 overs. On Day 2, that ball was changed after 90.4 overs.

Gill was seen expressing his unhappiness over the replacement ball and was seen in an animated discussion with the umpire. Eight overs later, the ball was changed again after it failed to pass the ring test.

Stuart Broad criticizes the frequent ball change during England versus India Test series

England bowling legend Stuart Broad was not amused by the frequent ball change during the ongoing England versus India Test series. The 39-year-old said that it was unacceptable for the Dukes ball to be changed as frequently as it had been in the series.

He felt that the issue with the ball had been going on for five years and called for the manufacturers to introspect. At the time of writing, India were 41/1 in 10 overs after England were bowled out for 387 in their first innings.

