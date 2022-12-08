"A batting order blunder" - Kamran Akmal on India asking Virat Kohli to open the batting in 2nd ODI vs Bangladesh

Pakistani keeper-batter Kamran Akmal believes that India should not have sent Virat Kohli to open the innings in the second ODI against Bangladesh. The two teams clashed at the Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, December 7.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Akmal suggested that instead of Kohli, KL Rahul should have been given the nod at the top of the order. He attributed his suggestion to Rahul's experience in that role.

Akmal also questioned the Men in Blue's ploy to promote all-rounder Washington Sundar higher up the order and said:

"Sending Virat Kohli to open the innings was a batting order blunder. They had KL Rahul who is a specialist opener and has played in that position across formats. They once again erred tactically by promoting Washington Sundar to No. 4."

India were forced to change their batting order as Rohit Sharma could not come out to bat at the start of the run chase. The Indian skipper injured his thumb while attempting to take a catch earlier in the game.

Virat Kohli, who replaced him to open the innings alongside Shikhar Dhawan, was dismissed by Ebadot Hossain for just five. KL Rahul also failed to get going, managing just 14 runs before falling to Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

It is worth mentioning that Rohit came in to bat despite the injury. The right-handed batter played at No. 9 and almost won the game for his side, remaining unbeaten on 51 off just 28 balls. However, India fell agonizingly short of the target to lose the game by five runs and cede an unassailable 2-0 lead to the hosts.

"He should have finished the match" - Kamran Akmal on Shreyas Iyer after Team India's loss to Bangladesh

Shreyas Iyer was the top performer with the bat for Team India in the second ODI against Bangladesh, scoring a gutsy half-century under pressure. While he scored 82 runs, the visitors failed to chase down Bangladesh's total of 271.

Kamran Akmal pointed out that Iyer should have stayed till the end to ensure a win for his team. He emphasized that great players help their side cross the line in addition to contributing plenty of runs.

He added:

"Shreyas Iyer was very impressive. He gave it his all, scoring 82 runs. But he got out at the wrong time. He should have finished the match for his team. A great player wins such games for his team. He was well-set and should have batted till the end."

BCCI @BCCI



Scorecard - #BANvIND We fought hard till the end, but it was Bangladesh who won the 2nd ODI by 5 runs and clinch the series 2-0.Scorecard - bit.ly/BANvIND-2NDODI We fought hard till the end, but it was Bangladesh who won the 2nd ODI by 5 runs and clinch the series 2-0.Scorecard - bit.ly/BANvIND-2NDODI #BANvIND https://t.co/yjD9hu8m7I

Rohit Sharma’s side have suffered an ODI series defeat to Bangladesh for the second time in a row after heartbreaking defeats in the first two fixtures. India will be aiming to salvage their pride by claiming a consolation victory in the third and final match of the rubber on Saturday, December 10.

