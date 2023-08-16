"A consequence of the Stokes selection" - Michael Atherton on Harry Brook's omission from the England ODI squad

Former England captain Michael Atherton admitted that the talented youngster Harry Brook was unfortunate to miss out on England's ODI squad for the upcoming New Zealand series and the World Cup.

However, Atherton explained while it may be a shock to the general fans as to how Brook missed out on selection, it was a consequence of Ben Stokes being selected back in the ODI squad as a specialist batter. Stokes, who last played ODIs for England in July 2022 before retiring from the format, reversed his decision to make himself available for the showpiece event.

England announced their squads for the upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand ( four ODIs and T20Is each) at home earlier today.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Atherton expanded on Brook's omission, considering the Stokes selection and the other backup options.

"He ( Brook) is the unlucky one and that will be the bone of contention for many people looking at the squad on how a terrific young player like Harry Brook can't get in there. But it really is a consequence of the Stokes selection and the fact he has come back from retirement," said Atherton.

"And then how do you get him in? What they want is Bairstow and Roy at the top of the order. Malan is cover for the top order there, Livingstone provides cover for Rashid and Moeen Ali in the spin department as well so his versatility helps him out. So in the end it's Brook who has given way," added Atherton.

Although Brook has been in red-hot form in Test cricket, he hasn't set the world on fire in the white-ball formats. The 24-year-old has played in only three ODIs for England, scoring 86 runs at an average of 28.66, with a lone half-century.

"He gets his chance four years later" - Michael Atherton on David Willey's selection

Willey missed out on the 2019 World Cup squad in the 11th hour.

Michael Atherton also credited David Willey for dealing with the last-minute exclusion from England's ODI World Cup squad in 2019 for speedster Jofra Archer and earning selection for the upcoming edition.

Willey played a vital role in England's white-ball resurgence from 2015 to 2018 before missing out on playing the World Cup. However, in a positive turn of events, the left-arm pacer's perseverance has resulted in his selection to the current 15-man ODI squad.

"He played a massive role in getting the team to the point just before the last world cup. Then he gave way for Jofra Archer and now he gets his chance four years later. He dealt with that blow pretty well," said Atherton.

Despite playing sparingly following England's triumph in the 2019 World Cup, Willey found his mojo in 2022, picking up 15 wickets in 11 matches. The 33-year-old has been a regular member of the England white-ball setup since 2015, with 84 wickets in 64 ODIs and a more-than-useful batting average of 24.45.

England will take on New Zealand in the T20Is, followed by the ODI series, starting August 30 before facing off against the same opponent in the World Cup Opener in Ahmedabad on October 5.

