"A crazy but positive move" - Twitter reacts as T Natarajan & Washington Sundar make Test debuts

Team India made four changes to their playing XI for the fourth Test at the Gabba in Brisbane, handing Test debuts to the Tamil Nadu duo of T Natarajan and Washington Sundar.

Mumbai pacer Shardul Thakur also found a place in India's playing XI. There were a few eyebrows raised as Sundar was selected ahead of Kuldeep Yadav, who had a five-wicket haul the last time he played a Test in Australia.

The unavailability of Hanuma Vihari meant that Mayank Agarwal got an opportunity to redeem himself. He will likely bat in the middle order and try to provide an inexperienced side with that extra solidity.

Fans happy as T Natarajan's fairytale continues

The stuff dreams are made of. A perfect treble for @Natarajan_91 as he is presented with #TeamIndia's Test 🧢 No. 300. It can't get any better! Natu is now an all-format player. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/cLYVBMGfFM — BCCI (@BCCI) January 14, 2021

T Natarajan's rise in international cricket hs been nothing short of a fairytale. The left-arm pacer was taken to Australia as a net bowler on the back of an impressive IPL 2020 season for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Later, Natarajan was added as a cover in Team India's limited-over sides. He soon found himself making his ODI debut at Canberra. After he picked up a couple of wickets on ODI debut, Natarajan was given an extended run in the T20I side.

He was the star of that series as he picked up six wickets in three games, helping India win the series 2-1. Injuries to the visitors' key pacers again provided an opportunity to Natarajan, this time in Test cricket.

Fans on Twitter were excited to see the 29-year-old play in whites. Here is what they had to say:

Was wishing to see Natrajan bowl to Warner!! (Un)fortunately siraj got him earlier#INDvsAUS #AUSvIND #Natarajan — Soham (@Soham718) January 15, 2021

What a story for #Natarajan.

🏏Added to the squad as an injury

replacement for Varun Chakravarthy.

🏏Makes his T20, ODI & Test Debut in

the same Tour.

Hope he does well today!🤞🏻#Gabba | #GabbaTest | #Nattu | #INDvsAUS | #AUSvIND | #brisbanetest pic.twitter.com/4rUG8J94Aj — Anubhav Chatterjee (@anubhav_8947) January 15, 2021

Fans left baffled by Washington Sundar's selection

Let's hear it for @Sundarwashi5, who gets his #TeamIndia 🧢 from @ashwinravi99. He stayed back after the white-ball format to assist the team and is now the proud holder of cap number 301. 💪🙌 pic.twitter.com/DY1AwPV0HP — BCCI (@BCCI) January 14, 2021

Washington Sundar stayed on as a net bowler for the Test series after the culmination of the white-ball leg of the tour.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja had provided excellent balance to the side, contributing with both bat and ball. However, he was ruled out of the fourth Test due to a dislocated thumb.

Thus, as a like-for-like replacement, Washington Sundar was drafted into India's Test squad and then straight into the playing XI.

Fans on Twitter felt that this was unfair on Kuldeep Yadav, who was arguably a better spinner than Sundar. This is what they had to say:

I have a feeling that #Sundar will be the key player for #TeamIndia in this Gabba test match. #AUSvIND — Aditya Saha (@adityakumar480) January 14, 2021

Only one reason that sundar is playing

over kuldeep that AUS have five left handed batsmen.#GabbaTest #Cricket #INDvsAUS #sundar — Sunil Sharma (@SumiSha23711452) January 14, 2021

2019 Jan/Feb - '#Kuldeep is our No. 1 overseas spinner' - Ravi Shastri



2021 Jan - Washington #Sundar pips Kuldeep & debuts at #Gabba



Kuldeep Yadav hasn't played a Test since his 5-fer at SCG in 2019#AUSvIND #GabbaTest — Kallol Sarkar (@kallol_ss) January 14, 2021

The best chance to get Aussie's most successful pair in this game is when there's still shine on the ball. It is important that Indian bowlers make this pair play at the ball as much as they can. I fear our bowling attack will miss @imkuldeep18 dearly in this game. #INDvAUS — Rajeesh Nair 🇮🇳 (@iRajeeshNair) January 15, 2021

Fans shocked by Ravichandran Ashwin's absence

Ravichandran Ashwin was suffering from back spasms during the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). However, he batted through the pain and ensured that India save the Test.

But the 34-year-old couldn't recover in time for the fourth Test at the Gabba. Given the depth of experience that the likes of Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah bring with them, fans are hoping that the inexperienced Indian bowling attack punches about their weight.

Had #ashwin played, he would have had a go at this pair. Now that he is not here, at what point does #washingtonsundar comes in? Will he have an impact on a day 1 pitch? — Mr. Nobody (@cricbud) January 15, 2021

Up and awake since 4.45 am and thrilled with the fact that #Natarajan is making his debut..What a journey it has been for him.. @Natarajan_91



Real gutted that #Ashwin is not playing..#INDvsAUS #AUSvIND — Mouriya S Arvind (@arvindsrk) January 15, 2021

All Indian bowlers combined in this match have 13 wickets in their entire combined career.



Austrian bowlers have a combined wicket of over 1000 wickets.



If we win this, this will be our greatest victory after the victory over Captain Russel's company team.#AUSvIND #INDvAUS — MicroMan (@MicroManinTown) January 15, 2021

Performance of India's bowling lineup in Test Cricket before Brisbane:

Siraj - 7 wkts

Saini - 4 wkts

Thakur - 0 wkts

Sundar* - 0 wkts

Natarajan* - 0 wkts

ROHIT SHARMA - 2 wkts 😂😂😂😂#INDvAUS #GabbaTest #brisbanetest — njm (@njm52701591) January 15, 2021