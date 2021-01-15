"A crazy but positive move" - Twitter reacts as T Natarajan & Washington Sundar make Test debuts

Team India made four changes to their playing XI for the fourth Test at the Gabba in Brisbane, handing Test debuts to the Tamil Nadu duo of T Natarajan and Washington Sundar.
Mumbai pacer Shardul Thakur also found a place in India's playing XI. There were a few eyebrows raised as Sundar was selected ahead of Kuldeep Yadav, who had a five-wicket haul the last time he played a Test in Australia.
The unavailability of Hanuma Vihari meant that Mayank Agarwal got an opportunity to redeem himself. He will likely bat in the middle order and try to provide an inexperienced side with that extra solidity.
Fans happy as T Natarajan's fairytale continues
T Natarajan's rise in international cricket hs been nothing short of a fairytale. The left-arm pacer was taken to Australia as a net bowler on the back of an impressive IPL 2020 season for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Later, Natarajan was added as a cover in Team India's limited-over sides. He soon found himself making his ODI debut at Canberra. After he picked up a couple of wickets on ODI debut, Natarajan was given an extended run in the T20I side.
He was the star of that series as he picked up six wickets in three games, helping India win the series 2-1. Injuries to the visitors' key pacers again provided an opportunity to Natarajan, this time in Test cricket.
Fans on Twitter were excited to see the 29-year-old play in whites. Here is what they had to say:
Fans left baffled by Washington Sundar's selection
Washington Sundar stayed on as a net bowler for the Test series after the culmination of the white-ball leg of the tour.
All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja had provided excellent balance to the side, contributing with both bat and ball. However, he was ruled out of the fourth Test due to a dislocated thumb.
Thus, as a like-for-like replacement, Washington Sundar was drafted into India's Test squad and then straight into the playing XI.
Fans on Twitter felt that this was unfair on Kuldeep Yadav, who was arguably a better spinner than Sundar. This is what they had to say:
Fans shocked by Ravichandran Ashwin's absence
Ravichandran Ashwin was suffering from back spasms during the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). However, he batted through the pain and ensured that India save the Test.
But the 34-year-old couldn't recover in time for the fourth Test at the Gabba. Given the depth of experience that the likes of Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah bring with them, fans are hoping that the inexperienced Indian bowling attack punches about their weight.