"A cult hero making a surprise cameo at the Royal Rumble" - Twitter reacts to England's promotion of Moeen Ali at No.3 in 3rd Ashes Test

Moeen Ali's promotion in the England batting order on the fourth day of the third Ashes Test has invited mixed reactions from the cricket fraternity.

Resuming the play on Sunday, July 9, England needed 224 runs to win with all 10 wickets intact. Australian pacer Mitchell Starc trapped Ben Duckett in front of the wickets to draw the first blood for the visitors as they looked to defend 251 runs at Headingley.

Moeen walked in at No. 3 ahead of Harry Brook, who batted at the position in the first innings. The Yorkshire batter was the first choice to bat at No. 3 after Ollie Pope was ruled out of the Ashes 2023 due to a dislocated shoulder.

However, Brook's three runs from 11 balls in the first innings prompted the team think tank to reshuffle the batting order.

Ali, who had batted at No. 3 on six occasions between 2016 and 2018, added just five runs to England's moderate chase. Starc breached the gap between his bat and pad to crash into the stumps.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan predicted before the day's play that Ali would be elevated to bat up the order.

Many fans were bemused on Twitter after Moeen Ali got out for a low score. Here are some of the Twitter reactions to that decision by England:

Vithushan Ehantharajah @Vitu_E Moeen Ali coming out at No.3 would very much feel like a cult hero making a surprise cameo at the Royal Rumble. And I for one am here for it #Ashes Moeen Ali coming out at No.3 would very much feel like a cult hero making a surprise cameo at the Royal Rumble. And I for one am here for it #Ashes

Luke @lukewellens01 Moeen Ali coming in at number 3 Moeen Ali coming in at number 3 https://t.co/BWhxHshtAR

CHAMPIONS @HieronymusClay Moeen Ali is cricket’s equivalent of Roberto.

He offers literally NOTHING! Moeen Ali is cricket’s equivalent of Roberto. He offers literally NOTHING!

#Ashes2023 #ENGvAUS England Made a Good Move to Moeen Ali at No. 3 but it Backfired alot England Made a Good Move to Moeen Ali at No. 3 but it Backfired alot#Ashes2023 #ENGvAUS

@TheBarmyArmy @AdelaideBarmies Recently retired Moeen Ali batting at 3 in an #Ashes2023 test has breathed fresh life in to my my dream of captaining @LFC . Hope my spell as skipper lasts longer and is more successful… Recently retired Moeen Ali batting at 3 in an #Ashes2023 test has breathed fresh life in to my my dream of captaining @LFC . Hope my spell as skipper lasts longer and is more successful…@TheBarmyArmy @AdelaideBarmies

#TheAshes Well, moving Moeen Ali to bat at 3 was tad dramatic, innit. Nonetheless, c’mon England! 🏏 Well, moving Moeen Ali to bat at 3 was tad dramatic, innit. Nonetheless, c’mon England! 🏏 #TheAshes

Kushagra Jain @savkushage moeen Ali 'lol' reply to stokes wasn't for his return but for his contribution in ashes. moeen Ali 'lol' reply to stokes wasn't for his return but for his contribution in ashes.

Paresh @Paresh14796022 Sacrificial Lamb Moeen Ali to protect Root and Brooks…, the experiment fails and Moeen gets it in the neck for non performance incredible Sacrificial Lamb Moeen Ali to protect Root and Brooks…, the experiment fails and Moeen gets it in the neck for non performance incredible

Moeen Ali's performance in Ashes 2023 so far

Moeen Ali came out of his retirement from Test cricket after nearly two years to replace the injured Jack Leach in England's squad for the 2023 Ashes series. He scored 37 runs in his combined innings in Birmingham and returned with three wickets with the ball, including the twin dismissal of Travis Head.

The Warwickshire all-rounder made 21 runs off 46 balls in the first innings of this Test. He claimed the key dismissals of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith at the end of Day 2 to put Australia on the back foot in their second innings.

