A fan gifts a painting of Lord Ganesha to Rohit Sharma during a Ranji Trophy match [Watch]

Indian ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma recently received a painting of Lord Ganesha from a fan during a Ranji Trophy match. The 37-year-old turned up for his domestic team, Mumbai, in the clash against the Jammu and Kashmir side last week. However, he failed to make substantial contributions, returning with scores of 3 (19) and 28 (35).

It came after Rohit's prolonged lean run of form in Tests over the past few months, during which he averaged a paltry 10.93 in his last eight matches. For the same reason, the Mumbaikar even dropped himself from the playing XI and handed the reins to Jasprit Bumrah for the final Test of the BGT 2024-25 series against Australia in Sydney.

An X user took to the social media platform and shared a video to give a glimpse of Rohit Sharma's off-field activities during his Ranji Trophy appearance. In it, the Indian skipper could be seen accepting Ganapati painting from a fan and giving her an autograph.

"I feel he will still do well in ODIs"- Aakash Chopra on Rohit Sharma ahead of England series 2025

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently backed Indian captain Rohit Sharma to return to run-scoring ways during the upcoming ODI series against England at home. Addressing the matter of Rohit's poor current batting form in one of his YouTube videos, Chopra said:

"A time comes occasionally when you don't score runs. You come even more in the headlines when runs aren't scored even in first-class cricket. Then you are seen with a magnifying glass and kept under the microscope. His time hasn't been good. I feel he will still do well in ODIs. He shouldn't face that much difficulty against the white ball. However, there is a problem and it's been a slightly long time."

Chopra added:

"He is also a player who relies on timing. So he needs a little more eye-hand coordination. Sometimes age catches up. I don't know what it is. These are just conjectures and we talk a little that this or that could be the reason. However, it's a steep decline which I thought won't be the case for him. It has been a steep sort of decline, which is slightly sad."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know in the comments section.

