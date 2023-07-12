"A left-hander was just smashing the ball to all parts"- Ruturaj Gaikwad recalls his first memory of Yashasvi Jaiswal

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal have both played a lot of domestic cricket and also have had some face-offs during the IPL. Gaikwad first saw Jaiswal during the Deodhar Trophy and was mesmerized by the way the young southpaw pumped the ball to all parts of the ground.

The right-hander also recalled the picture he took with Jaiswal when the Chennai Super Kings played the Rajasthan Royals during IPL 2021. Gaikwad was delighted to see Jaiswal's career blossom and progress so quickly that within two years, he is now a part of the Indian squad.

Speaking to Yashasvi Jaiswal on the BCCI Podcast, here's what Ruturaj Gaikwad had to say:

"The two instances I remember (of watching Jaiswal) was first when we played in Ranchi in Deodhar Trophy, where a left-hander was just smashing the ball to all parts. Second instance was during the IPL in Dubai where I scored a century and you (Jaiswal) got your maiden IPL fifty. I remember our picture and I had an Orange Cap. This time you were pretty close to winning the Orange Cap so I am really delighted to see you improve so much in your journey."

Yashasvi Jaiswal too recalled the first time he heard about Gaikwad and then explained how he tried to incorporate some great values from the right-hander. He added:

"I first heard about you (Gaikwad) when I was playing first-class cricket and your name was making the rounds. Then when I played with you, I observed little things like your process and how you are so calm and someone who keeps things simple. Lots of things for me to keep in mind."

Yashasvi Jaiswal on reaction to India call-up

Yashasvi Jaiswal seems to have matured well beyond his age and his reaction to being selected in the Indian team speaks volumes about it. The southpaw spoke about how passionate he was to play Test cricket for India one day and do well.

On this, he stated:

"I didn't celebrate too much, by was really happy (on maiden Test call-up) because, for me, Test cricket is a true format of the game. Growing up, I always wanted to play Test cricket for India. So now the desire is to do well if I get a chance and prepare really well for it."

Yashasvi Jaiswal's dream is about to come true as captain Rohit Sharma has declared that the young southpaw will be opening in the first Test against the West Indies at Dominica beginning on Wednesday, July 12.

