"A lot of hypocrisy, that's for sure" - Tim Paine on England's reaction to Jonny Bairstow's stumping in 2nd Ashes Test

Tim Paine has said that it is a lot of hypocrisy from the England side to complain about Jonny Bairstow's stumping in the second Ashes Test.

Bairstow was stumped by Alex Carey off Cameron Green's bowling when he left the crease before the umpire signaled the end of the over in England's second innings of the Lord's Test. A few English players have expressed their dismay at the dismissal, with Ben Stokes stating that he wouldn't have wanted to win that way had he been in Australia's shoes.

During an interaction on SEN Breakfast, Paine was asked about his thoughts on England's reaction to Jonny Bairstow's stumping, to which he responded:

"Expected from them, to be honest. It's funny cricket. I have heard a few people talk about it last few weeks and everyone is guilty of it in cricket, everyone likes to use the spirit of cricket as a defense when something doesn't go your way."

The former Australian skipper added:

"The simple answer is just to play within the laws of the game, isn't it, and let the umpires do their jobs. Pretty predictable. A lot of hypocrisy, that's for sure, coming out of the English."

Bairstow himself had tried to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne similarly in the Lord's Test. Travis Head has also disclosed that the England wicketkeeper-batter intended to get him out similarly in the first Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

"It's going to add a little bit of niggle" - Tim Paine on the impact of Jonny Bairstow's stumping on the 3rd Ashes Test

The England and Australian players were involved in a few verbal exchanges after Jonny Bairstow's dismissal.

Tim Paine pointed out that the aftermath of Jonny Bairstow's dismissal has enlivened the series:

"It's added to the theatre and the drama and now I can't wait for Thursday to get going again. I think it's going to add a little bit of niggle to the Test. I think it has been a little bit nice until this point, to be totally honest."

While observing that the first two Tests have been enthralling, the former Australian wicketkeeper expects the third Test in Leeds to have a few more heated exchanges:

"The cricket itself has been outstanding and awesome to watch but the two teams have been very friendly. So hopefully that ends on Thursday. Sitting here the other night, I thought this is actually the sort of Test match you want to be involved in as a player."

Paine acknowledged that he too probably wouldn't have given Bairstow a warning before stumping him. He added that giving a warning is not something he would normally do unless the batter was known to him.

