"A man I owe a huge amount to" - Cricketing fraternity leads tributes as Eoin Morgan announces retirement from international cricket

Eoin Morgan announced his international retirement on Tuesday.
Sooryanarayanan Sesha
ANALYST
Modified Jun 29, 2022 05:01 PM IST

England's white-ball captain Eoin Morgan announced his retirement from international cricket on Tuesday. With the southpaw struggling for form and fitness issues coming in the way, he took the decision to step aside from his role, drawing the curtains on a 16-year long international career.

Morgan made his debut for Ireland in a one-dayer against Scotland in 2006. Having moved over to ply his trade for England thereafter, he finishes his career as their highest run-getter in the 50-over format.

As captain, Morgan left a revolutionary impact on English white-ball cricket, having taken over not too long before the 2015 Cricket World Cup. Largely credited for bringing about a change in their brand of cricket, it was under his captaincy that England lifted the 50-over Men's Cricket World Cup for the first time in 2019.

✅ Most ODI runs for England✅ Most Men’s T20I runs for England🏆 ODI World Cup winning captainHe changed the way England played cricket and did it with great success 💥 An England great - Captain Morgan! 🙌🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#EoinMorgan #England #CricketTwitter https://t.co/ym54JptznV

As Eoin Morgan announced his decision to hang up his boots, tributes poured in from cricketing fraternity around the globe. Players, current and former, showered praise on his leadership skills that transformed the manner in which England approached white-ball cricket.

Here's a compilation of some of the tributes that have come the way of 'Captain Morgan':

Congratulations on a wonderful career, @Eoin16. You gave cricket fans several moments to cherish. Best wishes to you. May your 2nd innings be as successful as the first. https://t.co/zLSvaluZQr
What a man, what a player, what a legend!Thanks for everything boss. @Eoin16 https://t.co/XLnMOHxSCu
Congratulations on a terrific career @Eoin16. Your inspirational leadership took England to phenomenal heights. The impact you had on England's limited-overs cricket is what you and English fans should be immensely proud of. Best wishes for the path ahead! https://t.co/jP6DbN9BZl
A man I owe a huge amount to. Thank you for everything @eoinmorgan16. https://t.co/elxIZOKuEi
The man who helped England achieve what they were wishing for years. 🏆During the time I spent with you at @KKRiders, I thoroughly enjoyed the leader and the lovely person that you are as well.Best wishes to you, Tara and the family❤️💕 https://t.co/WvObF2DAFx
Well played ‘Morgs’… wonderful career & fabulous bloke to boot mate… magical to watch @Eoin16 👏🙏🤸🏽 https://t.co/LKffRt4EBU
Hats off, Morgan has been immense for England.Team always comes first. A selfless leader. twitter.com/englandcricket…
Legend 💪🏾👊🏾 twitter.com/englandcricket…
What a career you have had. Changed the way people think and play the game not just in England but globally. Wishing you well in your next chapter. @Eoin16
- Frankly, for me @Eoin16 changed the face of England's cricket team from 2015 onwards in white ball cricket. In my opinion, thats what we call a true Game Changer, all the best for your future endeavours... https://t.co/5deUYbwhFp

"I will continue to enjoy playing at a domestic level while I can" - Eoin Morgan on his future

Speaking at a press conference where he made his decision to retire officially, Eoin Morgan called himself fortunate to have been part of two World Cup-winning England teams.

"I have been lucky enough to play in two World Cup winning teams, but I believe the future for England's white-ball teams is brighter than ever. We have more experience, more strength and more depth than ever before. I look forward to watching on with a huge level of excitement," said Morgan.

He also confirmed that he would be captaining the London Spirit in the Men's Hundred this year, while stating to keep playing domestic cricket for as long as possible.

"To what lies ahead for me, I will continue to enjoy playing at a domestic level while I can. I'm really looking forward to playing and captaining London Spirit in the second edition of The Hundred this year," he said.

With Morgan calling it a day, Jos Buttler is tipped to take over as England's white-ball captain. Their next assignment will be a three-match T20I and ODI series against India, right after the rescheduled fifth Test in Birmingham beginning July 1.

