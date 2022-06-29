"A man I owe a huge amount to" - Cricketing fraternity leads tributes as Eoin Morgan announces retirement from international cricket

England's white-ball captain Eoin Morgan announced his retirement from international cricket on Tuesday. With the southpaw struggling for form and fitness issues coming in the way, he took the decision to step aside from his role, drawing the curtains on a 16-year long international career.
Morgan made his debut for Ireland in a one-dayer against Scotland in 2006. Having moved over to ply his trade for England thereafter, he finishes his career as their highest run-getter in the 50-over format.
As captain, Morgan left a revolutionary impact on English white-ball cricket, having taken over not too long before the 2015 Cricket World Cup. Largely credited for bringing about a change in their brand of cricket, it was under his captaincy that England lifted the 50-over Men's Cricket World Cup for the first time in 2019.
As Eoin Morgan announced his decision to hang up his boots, tributes poured in from cricketing fraternity around the globe. Players, current and former, showered praise on his leadership skills that transformed the manner in which England approached white-ball cricket.
Here's a compilation of some of the tributes that have come the way of 'Captain Morgan':
"I will continue to enjoy playing at a domestic level while I can" - Eoin Morgan on his future
Speaking at a press conference where he made his decision to retire officially, Eoin Morgan called himself fortunate to have been part of two World Cup-winning England teams.
"I have been lucky enough to play in two World Cup winning teams, but I believe the future for England's white-ball teams is brighter than ever. We have more experience, more strength and more depth than ever before. I look forward to watching on with a huge level of excitement," said Morgan.
He also confirmed that he would be captaining the London Spirit in the Men's Hundred this year, while stating to keep playing domestic cricket for as long as possible.
"To what lies ahead for me, I will continue to enjoy playing at a domestic level while I can. I'm really looking forward to playing and captaining London Spirit in the second edition of The Hundred this year," he said.
With Morgan calling it a day, Jos Buttler is tipped to take over as England's white-ball captain. Their next assignment will be a three-match T20I and ODI series against India, right after the rescheduled fifth Test in Birmingham beginning July 1.