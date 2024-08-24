"A partnership of 100 between Mendis and Chandimal, that's what they need right now" - Russel Arnold on Sri Lanka's situation in 1st Test vs England

Russel Arnold reckons a century partnership between Kamindu Mendis and Dinesh Chandimal can help Sri Lanka put pressure on England in the first Test. He acknowledged that the visitors didn't start well on the third day but praised them for fighting back.

Sri Lanka ended Day 3 in Manchester on Friday, August 23, at 204/6. They have a lead of 82, having bowled England out for 358 earlier in the day after having posted 236 in their first innings.

Reviewing the game on BBC Test Match Special, Arnold was asked about his thoughts on Sri Lanka's performance on the third day.

"Another hard day but they have managed to hang in there. They are ahead by 78 (82) runs. A partnership of 100 between Mendis and Chandimal, that's what they need right now. But if you looked at the day, didn't start the way they wanted to," he responded.

The former Sri Lanka player noted that the visitors were found wanting both with ball and bat in the first session.

"They needed that early wicket and the execution wasn't a hundred percent. Just not able to build the pressure on the English batters. When it came to the batting again, first two wickets before Lunch, they were not what they needed, with three overs to survive," Arnold observed.

England added 99 runs to their overnight score of 259/6, with Jamie Smith reaching his maiden century and the lower-order batters making useful contributions. Chris Woakes and Gus Atkinson then dismissed Nishan Madushka and Kusal Mendis respectively as Sri Lanka were reduced to 1/2 in their second innings.

"I have been impressed with the fight" - Russel Arnold

Angelo Mathews scored 65 runs off 145 deliveries.

Russel Arnold praised Angelo Mathews and Kamindu Mendis for stitching together a fighting 78-run fifth-wicket partnership before the former was dismissed.

"Angelo Mathews and Kamindu Mendis were trying hard and they just seemed to be getting comfortable when again they got knocked back. I have been impressed with the fight. They have not been in front at any stage. You always expect them to be under pressure against this quality English team but they are battling their way," he said in the same discussion.

The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by reiterating that Sri Lanka can be back in the game if they win the first session on the fourth day.

"Who knows, fourth morning, a 100-run partnership can come their way and then we will be looking at it in a slightly different way. Chandimal doesn't look in any discomfort after that injury. He has come back and is looking positive. Mendis is that type of player and hence, they just need to win a couple of hours tomorrow morning, not the whole day, and then that lead will be over 150, and maybe England will start looking at it in a different way," Arnold stated.

Mendis is unbeaten on 56 off 109 deliveries, a knock studded with six fours and a six. Dinesh Chandimal (20* off 28) returned to the middle after retiring hurt due to a right thumb injury sustained while playing a steeply climbing Mark Wood delivery.

