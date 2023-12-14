“A perfect world would be boring” – Ravichandran Ashwin engages in banter with fan ft. Nathan Lyon

Ravichandran Ashwin recently engaged in banter with a fan after a heartwarming reply to fellow off-spinner Nathan Lyon on social media.

Lyon recently expressed his wish to catch up with Ashwin following the conclusion of their international careers. In response, Ashwin came up with a heartwarming reply by sharing potential locations about the same.

A fan hilariously said that Ashwin could’ve done that during the 2023 ODI World Cup since he played a solitary game in the mega ICC tournament. Ashwin lauded the fan for his witty response.

Following the development, another user shared how some fans have resorted to trolling in the guise of banter, which prompted Ashwin to come up with another reply.

Here’s how the conversation unfolded:

Nathan Lyon tagged Ravichandran Ashwin and wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“I’m sure the competition to pick the best venue for this catch up will be strong, but we both have a few good years left in us yet.”

Ashwin responded:

“We can do a home and away for the catch up too. Sydney - your choice. Chennai - Soup with Muthu and chaat at OSB (West Mambalam ). Go well tomorrow and see u soon."

A user replied:

“Could have done that during WC though you both were free.”

Ashwin replied:

“Hahahah good one.”

Another user wrote:

“This Pushkar guy is all that is wrong with some Indian cricket fans who have resorted to trolling in the guise of banter.”

Ashwin wrote in response:

“Ardent and true fans should ideally make sure that they represent their idols in a manner, that make their idols proud of them. ‘However, a perfect world would be boring’.”

“I’ve definitely learned from him” – Nathan Lyon on Ravichandran Ashwin

Ahead of Australia's opening Test against Pakistan in Perth, Nathan Lyon said that he has learned from Ravichandran Ashwin just by watching him bowl. He said that it's great that they both are on the verge of completing 500 wickets in Tests, before expressing his wish to sit down with Ashwin for a cricketing conversation.

Lyon told cricket.com.au:

"You look at Ashwin, he's a world-class bowler and somebody I've watched closely from the start of his career We've gone head-to-head many times in different conditions around the world. I've got nothing but respect for Ashwin and the way he's gone about it.”

He added:

"I've definitely learned from him. There's an opportunity to learn from the people you play against, and without knowing it he's probably been one of my biggest coaches in a way. It's pretty amazing to see we're both creeping up to that 500 mark, and we'll see where we end up. Hopefully, at the end of our career, we'll sit down and have a nice feed and a beer and talk about it.”

Nathan Lyon has scalped 496 wickets in 122 Tests, while Ravichandran Ashwin has bagged 489 wickets in 94 Tests.

Lyon will be in action during the first Test between Australia and Pakistan in Perth, starting December 14. Meanwhile, Ashwin has been picked for a two-match Test series in South Africa, which starts in Centurion on December 26.