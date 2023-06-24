"A really disrespectful approach" - Former Australian cricketer Brett Geeves admonishes England's declaration in the 2023 Ashes opener

Former Australian pacer Brett Geeves was highly critical of England's first-innings declaration in the recently-concluded first Ashes 2023 Test series at Edgbaston.

The retired Tasmanian cricketer, who has played three white-ball games for Australia, felt the hosts' approach was highly disrespectful and arrogant towards the game and the opponent.

England declared their first innings at 393-8 on Day 1, despite star batter Joe Root batting on 118. The decision came back to bite them as the Aussies successfully chased 281 in the fourth innings on Day 5 to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Speaking to Sen Radio, the 41-year-old said:

"It (Bazball) sets them (England) up to fail and to me it kind of feels like ‘even if we lose we’re playing the best cricket and we have won anyway. That’s not how it works. Particularly against Australia in the Ashes."

Geeves was also highly critical of England head coach Brendon McCullum for praising the team's approach.

"There was (an) article that I was reading that quotes Brendon McCullum in terms of their loss. It is just a really disrespectful approach to the performances of Pat Cummins and the performance of the run chase and their ability to hold England to 276 in the best batting conditions of the game," added Geeves.

England were marginally ahead in spells despite the premature first-innings declaration. After capturing a seven-run first innings lead, they set Australia a stiff target of 281.

The hosts reduced Australia to 227-8 in their run chase and seemed to be heading towards a comfortable victory in the final session on Day 5. However, an unbeaten 55-run ninth-wicket partnership between Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon helped the visitors pull out an improbable win.

"Australia’s still got some improvement" - Brett Geeves

Brett Geeves suggested that the Australians can improve further in several areas despite winning the first Test at Edgbaston.

The former pacer expects the visitors to perform better in all departments as the series progresses, particularly if England continues their aggressive approach.

"Australia’s still got some improvement," said Greeves. "They’ll get a little bit more out of their batting list as the series progresses and strategically if they can get their mindset right from a fielding and strategy standpoint, I think they are going to do very well."

"In particular if England have this mindset of wild arrogance and that’s what that declaration was. It was wildly arrogant to think that (8/393) was enough in the first innings on a very flat wicket. It’s because of the arrogance surrounding their approach to the game. You don’t do that across a five-day game when Joe Root is 118 not out," Geeves concluded.

While the England captain, head coach, and several players have asserted that the team will continue their aggressive and proactive style of cricket, it will be worth watching if being down 0-1 in an Ashes series plays a part in their approach.

The second Test of the enthralling Ashes series begins at Lord's on Wednesday, June 28.

