"A team should not have an unfair advantage in a 5-day Test"- Ravichandran Ashwin calls for muscular injury substitutes

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin feels there should be a provision that allows teams to use substitutes for muscular injury at least in the longest format. Australia had to play most of the second Test without the services of Nathan Lyon, who tore his calf muscle while fielding in the first innings.

Ashwin spoke about the 'unfair advantage' that goes to the other team when a team has a major injury like the one Australia had with Lyon. He explained how the Aussies could have immediately brought in Todd Murphy just like the cases with a concussion substitute.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Ravichandran Ashwin had to say about Nathan Lyon's injury and the substitute rule:

"Just like concussion substitutes, there should be substituted for muscular injury. When a spinner is knocked off on the first day of a five-day Test, suddenly it becomes 10 vs 11. Some may say that some teams can take advantage and misuse the rule. But you will get MRI scans and if it is a grade 2 or grade 3 tear, the radiologist can say whether the player needs to be substituted. It should be a complete like-for-like replacement. I feel a team should not have an unfair advantage in a 5-day Test."

Ashwin also feels England have a great chance to make a comeback in the Test series as Australia will be without Lyon's services. He added:

"Australia not having Nathan Lyon is a lifeline for England. Not only would be have picked wickets but have also given control from one end and they could have rotated the pacers from the other end. Stokes played a blinder and Australia's attack was one-dimensional without a quality spinner."

Ravichandran Ashwin on Australia losing Nathan Lyon

Ravichandran Ashwin opined that while Australia have the option to play Todd Murphy, they will miss Nathan Lyon's experience

"Although Australia are favorites, I feel England will make a comeback in the series. There's only one reason for that and that's Nathan Lyon not taking any further part in the series. Todd Murphy will acquire the experience and skill of Lyon over a period of time, but if he is targetted in the third Test and there's no assistance, England can come back," he said.

