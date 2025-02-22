A young Pakistan kid with Jasprit Bumrah's action beats Glenn Maxwell's bat in nets in Lahore during 2025 Champions Trophy [Watch]

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell recently faced a young kid with Jasprit Bumrah's action in the nets ahead of their first 2025 Champions Trophy fixture in Lahore. The Australian players, including Maxwell, trained in Lahore over the past week.

The Aussies are playing their opening match of the Champions Trophy today (February 22) at the Gadaffi Stadium against England.

An Australian fan account shared a video on X to give a glimpse of the battle between a kid and Glenn Maxwell in the Lahore Nets. In it, the youngster could be seen running in with an action resembling Indian bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. He managed to beat Maxwell's bat with his delivery.

You can watch the video below:

Jasprit Bumrah misses the 2025 Champions Trophy due to a back injury

Team India are without their bowling spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, at the 2025 Champions Trophy as he failed to recover in time from injury. He has been on the sidelines for the past month after sustaining back spasms during the Sydney Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia at the start of January. In his absence, Mohammed Shami is leading the Indian pace attack in the Champions Trophy.

Speaking on a recent episode of the ICC reviews, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting gave his opinions about Bumrah's replacement in the Indian team. He said:

"I would go with the left-armer and I'd go with Arshdeep (to replace Bumrah). We know how good he's been in T20 cricket and if you think about the skill set, he probably provides a similar skill set to what Bumrah does with new ball and death overs and that's what India will miss."

Ponting added:

"That's taking nothing away from Harshit Rana because I think he has got a lot of talent and we know what he can do with the new ball, but I don't think his death skills are as good as what Arshdeep Singh’s are."

