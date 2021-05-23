"It is like a token gesture" - Aakash Chopra on the Indian women's team playing a pink-ball Test without much practice

Aakash Chopra has said that the Indian women's cricket team playing a pink-ball Test in Australia is just a 'token gesture' as they will not be fully prepared for the encounter.

The Indian women will face England in a one-off Test in Bristol, starting on June 16. The Mithali Raj-led side is also scheduled to play Australia in a pink-ball Test at Perth in September.

The WACA stadium in Perth, Australia, will host the historic day-night pink ball Test match between India Women & Australia Women in September. — Neelabh (@CricNeelabh) May 20, 2021

While responding to fan questions in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra wondered if the Indian women's team playing a pink-ball Test is the right decision. The Indian team played their last Test against the South African women at Mysore in November 2014.

"I think we last played a Test match in 2014. We won that match as well but did not get a chance to play Test matches after that. Now when they are going to play, even a pink-ball Test match against Australia in Perth has been scheduled. It is like a token gesture, that we are not going the whole yard," said Chopra.

The cricketer-turned-commentator reasoned that the Indian women's team do not have any experience of playing with the pink ball and will be up against the mighty Aussies on the pacer-friendly Perth track.

"We neither play first-class cricket with the pink ball nor have our girls played any pink-ball cricket to date. Suddenly you go and play a World Champion team like Australia on the Perth wicket with a pink ball," added Aakash Chopra.

Shantha Rangaswamy has also asked for a domestic pink-ball tournament to be played before the Indian women's team flies to Australia.

"As the Indian women don’t play even red ball cricket in the domestic circuit, it is advisable for the BCCI to conduct a pink ball tournament in India before our women embark on the journey to Australia"

- Shantha Rangaswamy — Sugu (@vasugi29) May 20, 2021

"The girls should get a chance to play full Test cricket" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels the BCCI can do a lot more for women's cricket

While acknowledging that some positive steps are being taken, Aakash Chopra wants the Indian women to play a full-fledged IPL and entire season of Test cricket.

"What we are seeing are steps in the right direction but are they enough, not right now. It was in my wishlist that they should play a full IPL. If you talk about Test cricket, the girls should get a chance to play full Test cricket," said Chopra.

The former India cricketer signed off by hoping that the Indian women's team gets the same amount of focus and attention as their male counterparts.

"There is a lot of emphasis and focus to improve men's cricket and it has improved as well. After a lot of effort, the Indian men's team has become the best team in the world and you have the most depth in terms of talent. You have the most money but that much focus has not been there on women's cricket which is slightly unfortunate. I think we need to do a lot more," concluded Aakash Chopra.

The Indian women's cricket team has certainly got a lot more attention since they came under the wing of the BCCI. The team has showcased its potential by reaching the finals of both the ODI and the T20I World Cups, and will hope to go from strength to strength with the BCCI's support.