Aakash Chopra picks the best current World XI who have emerged from Under-19 cricket, leaves out Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja

Aakash Chopra has picked the best current World XI comprising players who have played previously at the Under-19 World Cup. Only one Indian cricketer figures in the team, with the likes of Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja failing to make the grade.

The Under-19 World Cups have brought into the limelight plenty of players who have gone on to shine at the senior level. Apart from Pant and Jadeja, some of the other current Indian players like Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw and Ishan Kishan have all set the stage on fire at the Under-19 level.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra picked Babar Azam as the first player in the XI. He elaborated:

"Babar Azam, you saw him playing drives in the under-19 World Cup, he was looking good. He comes from a cricketing family and it was the first time we got to see his potential, although you don't know how much that potential will be realized."

Kohli was certainly picked by the cricketer-turned-commentator. Aakash Chopra had the following to say about the former Indian skipper:

"After him, Virat Kohli. That's a personal story because when he was selected for India under-19, he was already a part of the Ranji Trophy team and I have seen him closely. The qualities were there, it seemed the boy will do well but I will be honest, I didn't feel he will do this well."

Two other modern batting greats - Steve Smith and Kane Williamson - also made it to the team chosen by Aakash Chopra. The latter observed:

"Steve Smith, if you see his photo as a kid, you will say a leg-spinner had come who could bat a little but he will become Steve unstoppable Smith. Kane consistent Williamson - it was the same World Cup where Virat Kohli was there against him. In fact, Kohli dismissed Williamson."

The 44-year-old picked Dinesh Chandimal, Eoin Morgan and Shimron Hetmyer to complete his batting lineup. Aakash Chopra said:

"After that, Dinesh Chandimal. I will keep him in the team as a wicket-keeper. Eoin Morgan, World Cup-winning captain. He used to play for Ireland at that time, now he is England's captain. Shimron Hetmyer - we had seen his ability to hit sixes in under-19 cricket."

TheCrickBlog @TheCrickBlog West Indies skipper Shimron Hetmyer with the ICC Under 19 World Cup trophy ahead of the final at the Sher-e-Bangla … West Indies skipper Shimron Hetmyer with the ICC Under 19 World Cup trophy ahead of the final at the Sher-e-Bangla … https://t.co/6yJicyzCZF

Morgan captained the Ireland team at the 2006 Under-19 World Cup. He also finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament, with his 338 runs only behind Pujara's 349.

Aakash Chopra picks of bowlers who have emerged from the Under-19 World Cup

Kagiso Rabada played at the 2014 under-19 World Cup

Aakash Chopra picked Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Chris Woakes as the first two bowlers in his bowling lineup. He elaborated:

"Mehidy Hasan Miraz - one of my favorite players, his performance has been very good. Off-spin, batting - he is brilliant. Then Chris Woakes, he also made the journey from the under-19 World Cup to the England side."

The former India opener chose Shaheen Shah Afridi and Kagiso Rabada as the final two players in his XI. Aakash Chopra observed:

"Then Shaheen Afridi and Kagiso Rabada. These are two other big names whom you see and say - Well done yaar, these boys have done very well."

Afridi represented Pakistan at the 2018 under-19 World Cup. He snared 12 wickets in the five matches he played in the tournament, with a best of 6/15.

