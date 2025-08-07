Aakash Chopra picks India-England combined XI after ENG vs IND 2025 series, no place for Washington Sundar and Prasidh Krishna

Former India player Aakash Chopra has picked a combined XI comprising Indian and English cricketers based on their performances in the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Washington Sundar and Prasidh Krishna were among the star performers who failed to find a place in his chosen side.

The five-match series between India and England ended in a 2-2 draw. While Shubman Gill (754 runs at an average of 75.40 in 10 innings) was the top run-scorer, Mohammed Siraj (23 wickets at an average of 32.43 in nine innings) was the highest wicket-taker.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India batter chose the Indian duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul as his openers.

"The first name I have kept is Yashasvi Jaiswal. Ben Duckett's name could have also been there, but I am going to put Yashasvi. It's not like a chalk-and-cheese difference. Yashasvi, I felt, has done well. He scored hundreds in the first and last matches, and had two half-centuries in between," Chopra said (2:00).

"KL Rahul will partner him. KL Rahul deserves to be there. He has scored more than 500 runs and batted extremely well. He too has scored two centuries and two half-centuries. You see class in his batting. He was calm and composed, and he was consistent," he added.

While picking England's Joe Root and India's Shubman Gill as his No. 3 and No. 4 batters respectively, the cricketer-turned-commentator noted that they can swap positions as well.

"At No. 3, I have kept Joe Root. He has scored valuable runs in this series. He has been that pillar and rock that England needed. He is batting at No. 4 otherwise, but I have kept his name at No. 3. I could have also kept Gill's name at No. 3," Chopra observed.

"Just like this team can't be made without Joe Root, it can't be made without Gill either. He has scored more than 750 runs. He is the highest run-scorer of the series, and by a considerable margin. However, his name is not there in some people's teams. How can that be the case?" he added.

Chopra chose India's Rishabh Pant and England's Harry Brook for the No. 5 and No. 6 positions, highlighting that either can bat above the other.

"I could have kept either Rishabh Pant or Harry Brook at No. 5. I have kept both in the team, and you can make them bat in whichever position you want. My keeper-batter is, of course, Rishabh Pant, who bats even with a broken foot. He is someone who has been outstanding," the former India opener elaborated.

"Everyone is saying that this guy is a generational player, and he is making Test cricket entertaining. It's the same thing about Harry Brook. He plays incredibly. Whenever England's chips are down, he is the one who comes good," he added.

Rishabh Pant amassed 479 runs at an average of 68.42 in seven innings, missing the final Test due to a fracture on his right foot. Harry Brook scored 481 runs at an average of 53.44 in nine innings and was chosen as England's Player of the Series.

"He has scored runs, but the highlight was his bowling" - Aakash Chopra on choosing Ben Stokes at No. 7 in his India-England combined XI

Ben Stokes scored 304 runs and picked up 17 wickets in four Tests. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra chose England's Ben Stokes and India's Ravindra Jadeja as his two all-rounders.

"At No. 7, I have got Ben Stokes. He is slightly off-position. He should have been at No. 6, but I have kept him at No. 7. He has been outstanding. If he had played the last match, the result might have been different. He has scored runs, but the highlight was his bowling," he said (6:55).

"At No. 8, I have got Ravindra Jadeja. I was thinking about Washington Sundar also here, but I will have Ravindra Jadeja here. Jaddu has scored runs consistently. Of course, he hasn't taken too many wickets. He got fewer opportunities to take wickets as well, and spin hasn't done that well," the analyst added.

Chopra picked the Indian duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj as his first two specialist seamers.

"I am keeping Jasprit Bumrah at No. 9 in my team. India didn't win any of the three matches he played. However, don't be under any illusion. He is a once-in-a-generation player," he observed.

"Miyan Magic at No. 10, no shadow of doubt, considering the number of overs he bowled and the number of wickets he picked up with and without Bumrah. He has bowled more than 1100 balls and taken 23 wickets - brilliant," the 47-year-old added.

Chopra completed his XI by choosing England's Josh Tongue as his third frontline pacer.

"There are many honorable mentions here - Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna and Jofra Archer. However, at No. 11, I am going to pick Josh Tongue. Sometimes he is wayward, but he picks up wickets. I am going with pure wickets here," he stated.

Aakash Chopra's India-England combined XI after ENG vs IND 2025 series: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Joe Root, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Tongue

