Aakash Chopra picks India's probable playing XI for 2024 T20 World Cup clash vs Ireland, expects Rishabh Pant to bat at No. 3

Aakash Chopra has picked India's probable playing XI for their 2024 T20 World Cup clash against Ireland in New York on Wednesday, June 5. The former India batter reckons Rishabh Pant will play at the No. 3 position.

The Men in Blue didn't field Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal in their playing combination in their only warm-up game against Bangladesh at the same venue four days ago. While Sanju Samson opened with Rohit Sharma, Pant scored a half-century at No. 3.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Kohli will likely open with Rohit. He also pointed out the duo's importance in negotiating the powerplay overs.

"You might see Kohli and Rohit opening in this game. Indian cricket's heart will be on one side and heartbeat on the other. The first challenge will be playing against the new ball, whether you get to bat first or second. I believe the powerplay will decide this match, whether it is with the ball or the bat. Whoever wins both powerplays will win the match," he said (2:00).

"If you get to bat first and lose one or a maximum of two wickets, you can control the game. Similarly, if you get to bowl first and pick three or four wickets, it will be game, set and match. So the powerplay needs to be managed as you could have make-or-break moments, where Virat Kohli will be there with Rohit Sharma," the cricketer-turned-commentator added.

Chopra expects Pant and Suryakumar Yadav to follow the experienced duo to the middle, with the team looking to maintain a left-right combination while choosing their No. 5 batter.

"You definitely want to send Rishabh Pant at No. 3. However, since the ball is moving so much, it might come to your mind whether he is the right player at that number, but I feel Rishabh will go. You will see Suryakumar Yadav at No. 4. Shivam Dube will be at No. 5 if a left-hander gets out and Hardik Pandya if a right-hander gets out," he elaborated.

Chopra noted that he doesn't see Sanju Samson being a part of the playing XI. Apart from the Kerala wicketkeeper, Jaiswal is the other batting option in India's squad.

"India might think about playing an extra fast bowler in this match" - Aakash Chopra

Arshdeep Singh bowled an impressive spell in the warm-up game against Bangladesh. [P/C: BCCI/X]

While observing that India can opt to play both Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel as bowling all-rounders, Aakash Chopra added that Rohit Sharma and company might want to play three specialist seamers in New York.

"You can have two finishers in the form of Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel but there will be one caveat. India might think about playing an extra fast bowler in this match. So the thinking could be to go with Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah because this pitch has a lot of help for fast bowlers," he said (3:30).

The former India opener urged the inaugural T20 World Cup champions not to drop Kuldeep Yadav to have three fast bowlers along with batting depth.

"The problem there will be that you won't get a batter at No. 8 unless you think about dropping Kuldeep. I would say don't drop Kuldeep. Play three fast bowlers if you want. You will have to drop one between Axar and Jadeja. If you don't get batting at No. 8, so be it. It's better to bite the bullet, or else there will be a lot of pressure on Hardik Pandya the bowler," Chopra stated.

Aakash Chopra's probable Indian playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja/Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.

