Aakash Chopra picks India's probable XI for 1st T20I against Sri Lanka, includes Sanju Samson at No. 6

Aakash Chopra has picked India's probable playing XI for the first T20I against Sri Lanka to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, January 3.

The selectors picked a 16-member Indian squad for the three-match series, with Hardik Pandya at the helm. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja are either unavailable due to injuries or have been given a break.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra picked Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill as his two openers, elaborating:

"I feel Ishan Kishan is a certain opener. Who will open with him? I have no idea. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi are there but Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda - everyone has opened. I feel you will see Shubman Gill opening here."

While acknowledging that Gill is not an explosive player, the former Indian opener reckons the Punjab batter will still play ahead of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi, saying:

"There is no doubt that Shubman Gill is a quality player but he is not a T20 player, there is probably no doubt about that as well. Will you give a chance to Ruturaj Gaikwad? I don't know. You are continuously keeping Rahul Tripathi with the team but not giving him a chance. Rahul Tripathi might not get a chance here as well."

Chopra wants Suryakumar Yadav to bat at No. 3 and added that Sanju Samson might have to play the finisher's role, observing:

"I want to see Suryakumar Yadav at No. 3 because if you have to look towards the future, you should keep him at No. 3. Then you might keep Deepak Hooda at No. 4, captain Hardik Pandya at No. 5 and Sanju Samson at No. 6, and then look towards all-rounders. So Sanju will not be able to open this time as well."

Samson has never batted at No. 6 for India in the game's shortest format. He has played seven of his 15 innings at No. 4 and might get to bat at that position in the first T20I, with Deepak Hooda playing at No. 6 instead.

"Washington Sundar is not getting a place in my team" - Aakash Chopra

Washington Sundar doesn't feature in Aakash Chopra's India team for the first T20I against Sri Lanka.

Aakash Chopra completed his XI by picking three seamers and two spinners, stating:

"In bowling, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel make it your three bowlers. After that, you will see Arshdeep Singh playing and you have to play one more - that can be Umran Malik. Washington Sundar is not getting a place in my team."

Aakash Chopra's probable India XI: Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

