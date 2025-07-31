Aakash Chopra picks his Indian XI for ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test, no place for Washington Sundar

Former India player Aakash Chopra has picked his Indian XI for the fifth Test against England. Washington Sundar, who has impressed with both bat and ball in the series thus far, failed to find a place in his chosen side.

The final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy will be played at The Oval from Thursday, July 31, onwards. India, who are 2-1 down, need to win the match to draw the series.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener picked Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill as his top four.

"The openers will be the same who were there in the last four matches - Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul. There shouldn't be any question about No. 3, although the jury is still out on Sai Sudharsan. However, I am saying keep Sai at No. 3. Shubman Gill at No. 4, a question shouldn't be asked at all," he said (4:25).

Chopra opined that Dhruv Jurel replacing Rishabh Pant shouldn't be the only change in the XI.

"At No. 5, there wouldn't have been any tension if Rishabh Pant had been there. Dhruv Jurel will come, but will you keep Jurel at No. 5 in Rishabh's place and play the same team as the last game, which means Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) at No. 6, Sundar at No. 7, and Shardul (Thakur) at No. 8? Will we do the same thing again?" he observed.

The cricketer-turned-commentator reckoned that Karun Nair and Jurel should bat at No. 5 and No. 6 respectively.

"You can't even draw the series if you don't win this match. You need to take 20 wickets, and for that, you will have to put a little pressure on your batting. Now enough of all-rounders, get proper batters. I am saying vote for Karun Nair. Keep him at No. 5 and Dhruv Jurel at No. 6," Chopra elaborated.

Chopra added that Ravindra Jadeja should be the only all-rounder in the team, with Kuldeep Yadav playing ahead of Sundar and Shardul Thakur.

"After that, keep Ravindra Jadeja. That makes it seven batters. That is where you stop. Then play four proper bowlers, with Jaddu as the fifth bowler. I am convinced that only one of Washi and Jaddu can play, and Shardul shouldn't be playing this game. I feel playing Kuldeep Yadav is imperative," he noted.

Aakash Chopra acknowledged that it will be a little unfair to drop Washington Sundar. However, he noted that it's the only option available as India won't be able to play three spinners.

"If Bumrah had been fit and had played, I would have said that Siraj can be rested" - Aakash Chopra on India's seam-bowling attack for ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Mohammed Siraj is the only Indian seamer to play the first four Tests in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Mohammed Siraj, who he would have rested had Jasprit Bumrah been available, needs to be one of the seamers.

"After that, three fast bowlers, of which one is Mohammed Siraj. If Bumrah had been fit and had played, I would have said that Siraj can be rested. However, you cannot do that now. Siraj plays all matches, and I am asking him to play the fifth match as well," he said (8:00).

The analyst chose Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh as the other two seamers in his playing XI.

"I have heard that Akash Deep has become fit now. So, if he is fit, he will play. I will give the last spot to Arshdeep Singh. To be fair, there is a toss-up between Arshdeep and Prasidh Krishna. Prasidh Krishna played in the one match we won, but it's been heard that Arshdeep Singh might get his debut here, which is okay," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra's Indian XI for ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh

