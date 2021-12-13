Aakash Chopra picks his Test XI of 2021; 4 Indians make the team

Aakash Chopra has picked his Test team of the year, with four Indian players making it to the hypothetical XI.

2021 has been momentous for the longest format of the game, with the inaugural World Test champions being crowned. Kane Williamson's New Zealand put it across Virat Kohli's side to bag the honors.

While sharing his team through a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra picked Rohit Sharma as his first opener. He said:

"The first name coming to my mind is Rohit Sharma. It was a huge year for him, it was the year in which he fell in love with the longest format. He played amazing knocks, whether it was the century in Chennai and the consistent performances in England."

The cricketer-turned-commentator picked Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne to bat at the top of the order alongside Rohit. Aakash Chopra reasoned:

"My second opener is Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne. He has also made runs which also includes a double century. He was playing well against West Indies also. He might not be too pleasing on the eye but scores runs."

Joe Root's record-breaking performances earned him the no.3 spot in Aakash Chopra's side. The latter elaborated:

"There was no contest at No.3. Joe Root is part of this team. He is the best Test batter of 2021, miles above the rest. He is just in a different league altogether. He gave amazing performances, whether it was the double century in India or Sri Lanka."

The former India opener picked Kane Williamson as the skipper of this Test XI. Aakash Chopra observed:

"At No.4, I have got Williamson. He scored a double century against Pakistan and he won his team the final. He played a very important knock in the final as well. Kane Williamson is also the captain of this team."

Aakash Chopra chose comeback man Fawad Alam as the final specialist batter in his XI. He stated:

"My team has Fawad Alam. It is a story of persistence, that he will keep on playing whether you select him or not. He has made runs, the noticeable performances being 109 against South Africa, 140 against Zimbabwe and 124 against West Indies."

Rishabh Pant won Aakash Chopra's vote as the wicketkeeper-batter, with the former opener saying:

"The keeper is Rishabh Pant. I was thinking about Jos Buttler as well but no one was close to him. The sort of performances Rishabh Pant has given - 101 against England, 89 at Gabba and a ninety in Sydney as well. He has been very very good."

Pant has amassed 706 runs at an impressive average of 41.52 this year. He has also accounted for 32 dismissals behind the stumps in this period.

Aakash Chopra's picks of all-rounders and bowlers in his Test XI

Aakash Chopra chose Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel as the two spinners in his lineup

Aakash Chopra picked Kyle Jamieson for the seam-bowling all-rounder's position. He said:

"After that, I have picked Jamieson. It seems like he was born to play Test cricket. He rolls his arm over and takes five wickets. He has taken wickets everywhere, this guy is absolutely outstanding and he bats as well."

Ravichandran Ashwin, the highest wicket-taker so far this year, certainly made it to this Test XI. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"After that, I am picking two Indians. Ravichandran Ashwin - he has taken a lot of wickets. He was brilliant in India against England. He made a century against England as well. He is the no.1 spinner in Test cricket, there is no doubt about it."

Aakash Chopra also picked Axar Patel to make it an all-Indian spin attack. He reasoned:

"I thought about Keshav Maharaj but I picked Axar Patel. He was unplayable and unbelievable in his debut series against England. Of course, he gets less chances but he picks up wickets whenever he is given an opportunity. If you have to choose a debutant of the year, he will be that guy."

The 44-year-old picked veteran James Anderson as his first specialist seamer. Aakash Chopra observed:

"I have picked two fast bowlers apart from Jamieson. Jimmy Anderson - he took 32 wickets this year. He did well in India, took a five-wicket haul in Sri Lanka and did well against India again at home."

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi was Aakash Chopra's final pick. The latter explained:

"Last but not the least, I have got Shaheen Afridi. His performances this year have been very good. He was also taking five-wicket hauls like Axar. It will also give a left-armer, he is tall, pitches the ball up and makes it swing."

Aakash Chopra's Test XI of 2021: Rohit Sharma, Dimuth Karunaratne, Joe Root, Kane Williamson (c), Fawad Alam, Rishabh Pant, Kyle Jamieson, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, James Anderson, Shaheen Afridi

