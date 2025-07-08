Aakash Chopra picks top 10 Test all-rounders amid ENG vs IND 2025 series, doesn't include Ben Stokes in top 5

Former India player Aakash Chopra has picked his top 10 Test all-rounders amid the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy based on performances over the last two years. England captain Ben Stokes failed to figure in his top five.

The five-match Test series between India and England is currently tied at 1-1. The third Test is scheduled to start at Lord's on Thursday, July 10.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the cricketer-turned-commentator picked India's Ravindra Jadeja as the best Test all-rounder at the moment.

"Ravindra Jadeja is at No. 1. Of course, he doesn't have too many wickets in the last four or five matches, but if you check the numbers of the last two years, you say the guy's performance has been good. He has scored 858 runs at an average of 37 in 17 matches and picked up 57 wickets," he said (3:20).

Chopra chose Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz at the No. 2 position.

"I have kept Mehidy Hasan Miraz's name in the second spot. He has played 15 matches, scored 865 runs at an average of 36, and has picked up 54 wickets. He has picked up four five-wicket hauls," he observed.

New Zealand's Mitchell Santner occupied the No. 3 spot in the former India batter's chosen list, with the latter highlighting that he has kept a minimum cut-off of six Tests.

"It's a surprising name at No. 3 as it's Mitchell Santner. His sample size is the smallest. He has scored 300 runs in six matches at an average of 30 and has taken 33 wickets. When he came to India, he won one match on his own," Chopra elaborated.

Chopra picked South Africa's Marco Jansen as the fourth-best Test all-rounder at the moment.

"At No. 4, I have kept Marco Jansen's name. He has scored 200 runs at an average of 25 in seven matches and has picked up 33 wickets. He played in the World Test Championship final and made a contribution," he stated.

The former India opener completed his top five by picking New Zealand's Glenn Phillips.

"At No. 5, I have kept Glenn Phillips' name. Very interesting name. He is a proper all-rounder. He bowls, bats, keeps, and knows how to fly while fielding. He has scored 676 runs at an average above 33 in 14 games and has picked up 31 wickets," Chopra noted.

Ravindra Jadeja, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Marco Jansen occupy the top three positions in the ICC Test all-rounder rankings. While Mitchell Santner is at the 10th spot, Glenn Phillips holds the 15th position jointly with South Africa's Wiaan Mulder.

"Joe Root's name comes at No. 6" - Aakash Chopra on the remaining all-rounders in his top 10

Joe Root occupies the eighth position in the ICC Test all-rounder rankings. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra chose England's Joe Root as the sixth-best Test all-rounder currently.

"Interestingly enough, since I was seeing the numbers, believe it or not, Joe Root's name comes at No. 6. I could have kept Wiaan Mulder as well, but I have kept Joe Root because he has scored 1919 runs at an average of 51 in 23 matches and has also picked up 16 wickets," he said.

The 47-year-old picked England's Gus Atkinson, the Proteas' Wiaan Mulder and India's Washington Sundar for positions seven to nine.

"Then you will remember Gus Atkinson's name. He has also done well. You will also remember Wiaan Mulder's name. His numbers aren't bad either. Washington Sundar's numbers are also good. His performances have also been good in whatever cricket he has played," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Chopra kept Ben Stokes at the No. 10 spot, highlighting that the England all-rounder isn't as good as everyone is made to believe.

"When I make the entire list, Ben Stokes' name comes at No. 10. He hasn't scored a Test century in the last two years. He has an average of 28 in 19 matches and has picked up 22 wickets. If someone tells you he is the best, ask them to see his numbers. I have somehow included him at the 10th spot in the list," he elaborated.

Aakash Chopra's top 10 Test all-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mitchell Santner, Marco Jansen, Glenn Phillips, Joe Root, Gus Atkinson, Wiaan Mulder, Washington Sundar, Ben Stokes

