“Aankho hi aankho mein” - Ravindra Jadeja’s hilarious chat with Shubman Gill during ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

India skipper Shubman Gill and veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were caught on the stump mic sharing a hilarious exchange after completing a quick single on Day 1 (Wednesday, July 2) of the second Test in the five-match series against England. The Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham is hosting the game.

Ad

The amusing moment unfolded during the final session of Day 1 when Gill played Shoaib Bashir softly towards mid-wicket, and the pair quickly stole a single with perfect understanding.

Reacting to the sharp running, Jadeja quipped:

“Aankho hi aankho mein.” [All through eye contact].

To which Gill laughed and replied:

“Haha, Aapke sath mein hu.” [I’m with you].

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, sent into bat, Yashasvi Jaiswal played a brilliant innings for the visitors, scoring 87 off 107 balls with 13 boundaries. Karun Nair (31) and Rishabh Pant (25) failed to convert their starts into big scores, while skipper Shubman Gill brought up his seventh Test hundred.

At stumps on Day 1, India stood at 310/5 after 85 overs, with Gill unbeaten on 114 and Ravindra Jadeja solid on 41. For England, Chris Woakes claimed two wickets, while Brydon Carse, Ben Stokes, and Shoaib Bashir picked up one apiece.

Ad

Former Indian great hails Shubman Gill for his brilliant unbeaten century on Day 1 of the 2nd Test against ENG

Former Indian batting all-rounder Yuvraj Singh applauded captain Shubman Gill for his sublime unbeaten 114 off 216 deliveries on Day 1 of the second Test against England at Edgbaston. The 43-year-old shared his admiration in a post on X, writing:

Ad

“When responsibility calls, some rise and some soar! @shubmangill just became one of the rare few to score consecutive hundreds as Test captain! A calm head, a bold bat and a hunger to lead by example @graemesmith49 would be proud of the company!”

Expand Tweet

As of July 2, Gill has accumulated 2,162 runs in 34 Tests at an average of 38.60, including seven centuries and seven half-centuries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news