“Graeme Smith would be proud of the company” - Yuvraj Singh’s massive praise for Indian star amid ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has showered high praise on skipper Shubman Gill for his brilliant century on Day 1 (Wednesday, July 2) of the second Test in the five-match series against England. The contest is being played at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.

Coming in to bat at No. 4, the 25-year-old began cautiously, managing just 38 runs off his first 100 deliveries. He brought up his half-century with a boundary off his 125th ball, before shifting gears and eventually reaching his seventh Test century with another four, this time off 199 balls.

The Indian skipper stood tall with a composed 114* off 216 balls at stumps on Day 1, laced with 12 fours. He was ably supported by Ravindra Jadeja, who remained unbeaten on 41 off 67 deliveries, as India closed the day strongly at 310/5 after 85 overs.

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh lavished praise on Gill for scoring his second consecutive century as Test captain. The right-hander had earlier played a brilliant knock of 147 in the first Test at Headingley. Taking to X, Yuvraj applauded the young skipper’s stellar performance, writing:

“When responsibility calls, some rise and some soar! @shubmangill just became one of the rare few to score consecutive hundreds as Test captain! A calm head, a bold bat and a hunger to lead by example @graemesmith49 would be proud of the company!”

Interestingly, former South Africa captain Graeme Smith had scored double centuries in back-to-back matches during his first Test series in England.

Records galore for Shubman Gill as he registers yet another century

India’s Test captain Shubman Gill finished Day 1 of the second Test unbeaten on 114 off 216 deliveries. With this century, he etched his name in the record books, becoming only the fourth Indian to score hundreds in three consecutive Tests against England, joining the elite company of Mohammad Azharuddin, Dilip Vengsarkar, and Rahul Dravid.

The 25-year-old also became just the third Indian captain to register back-to-back centuries against England, following in the footsteps of Vijay Hazare and Azharuddin. Additionally, Shubman Gill is now only the fourth Indian to score centuries in his first two Tests as captain, after Vijay Hazare, Sunil Gavaskar, and Virat Kohli.

