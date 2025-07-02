"North Pole, South Pole" - Ex-India coach describes difference between Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli's nature amid ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has pointed out the difference between the personalities of Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli amid the ongoing second Test against England at Edgbaston. The former all-rounder opined that both were of two extremes, but felt the Indian Test skipper needed someone like Kohli to get into the opposition's minds.
Kohli, India's most successful Test captain, was fiery in his approach and carried the reputation of getting into the opposition's faces. Meanwhile, Gill, playing only his second Test as captain, displayed a restrained approach during the opening game of the series in Leeds.
Speaking on Sky Sports during lunch on Day 1 at Edgbaston, Shastri said Gill will want someone like Kohli to motivate the bowlers and fielders. He said:
"North Pole, South Pole. But he will want someone like Virat in the team to get the bowlers geed up and have a crack at the batsmen. You need a couple of blokes like that. I know Rishabh Pant makes a lot of noise at the back but another couple of blokes, if they can be groomed, very groomed."
The Leeds Test against England saw the 25-year-old join an elite list of players to score a hundred on their captaincy debut.
Shubman Gill joins Yashasvi Jaiswal after England dismiss KL Rahul and Karun Nair
Meanwhile, Gill walked out to bat in the 24th over of the innings of the Edgbaston Test after Brydon Carse dismissed Karun Nair for 31 off 50 deliveries. Chris Woakes delivered the first breakthrough for the hosts, getting the better of KL Rahul for a single-figure score in a probing spell of bowling.
Jaiswal, meanwhile, completed his half-century in the opening session, continuing his sensational form. At the time of writing this, India were 143/2 after 40 overs. While England made no changes to their XI, the tourists made three changes, bringing in Akash Deep, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar for Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Sai Sudharsan.
