“Abhi mai bacha hun” - Shadab Khan engages in fun wedding banter with Hasan Ali

Pakistan’s white ball vice-captain Shadab Khan and pacer Hasan Ali were involved in some fun banter on social media over the former’s wedding plans.

Shadab was a key member of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2022 squad that reached the final, even as Ali was not picked in the team.

On Tuesday, November 22, a Twitter user shared a picture of Ali having a chat with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. The post was uploaded with the caption:

“Looking so cuteeeee 😉😍 @babarazam258 | @RealHa55an.

Responding to the post, Ali tagged the Pakistan leg-spinner and wrote in a cheeky tone:

“Basically we talking about Shadab’s wedding babar saying vo ni honi 😆 @76Shadabkhan.”

Shadab himself joined the fun conversation. Sharing Ali’s Tweet, he wrote:

“Aap logo ko be lagta ha ka main boht bara ho gaya houn. Sab mere say shadi ka puchte hain. Abhi mai bacha hun. (You guys think I have become very big. So everyone is behind my marriage. I am still only a kid.)”

A few days back, the all-rounder was also involved in a light-hearted online exchange with former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed over the latter’s son Abdullah.

Sarfaraz shared a video of his son bowling some leg-spin, to which Shadab joked that the little boy might end up taking his place in the national team!

Shadab Khan praised Hasan Ali’s gesture after exclusion from Test squad

On Monday, Shadab praised Ali’s gesture after the latter was not included in the Test squad for the upcoming home series against England.

Despite being excluded from the team, the fast bowler took to his Twitter handle and congratulated his teammates who were selected. He wrote:

“Congratulations to all my teams mates who got selected for the England Test series. InshAllah I will work hard in the ongoing domestic season and earn my place back in the National Team 🇵🇰❤️ #PakistanZindabad.”

Reacting to the pacer’s post, Shadab hailed the out-of-favor cricketer and commented:

“This is why you have champion mentality. You always support your team and always work hard.”

Pakistan have announced a 18-member squad for the three-match series against England in December. Apart from Ali, batter Fawad Alam and leg-spinner Yasir Shah have also been dropped.

The series will be a historic one since England will be playing Test cricket in Pakistan for the first time since 2005.

