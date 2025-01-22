Abhishek Sharma smashes a hat-trick of maximums to race to a 20-ball 50 in IND vs ENG 2025 1st T20I [Watch]

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma romped his way to a 20-ball half-century in the first T20I against England today, January 22. The two teams are playing the first of the five T20Is, hosted by Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

Abhishek Sharma walked out to bat alongside Sanju Samson and had the best seat in the house when he watched his opening partner smash Gus Atkinson for 22 runs in the first over. Sharma soon followed suit, dealing in boundaries whenever possible.

The batter looked in good nick as he continued to make merry. Abhishek smashed a boundary and back-to-back maximums to end the over against the leg spinner. He then took on Jamie Overton and smashed him for a six over fine leg to get to his half-century in 20 deliveries.

Trending

Take a look at the shot he played to get to his landmark:

Abhishek Sharma's fifty in 20 deliveries is the second-fastest in terms of balls played against England. Yuvraj Singh holds the record for the fastest half-century against England, doing so in 12 deliveries during the 2007 ICC Men's T20I World Cup.

Team India beat England by seven wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the IND vs ENG 2025 T20I series

India won the toss and elected to bat first, bowling England out for 132 in their quota of 20 overs. Jos Buttler (68 off 44) and Harry Brook (17 off 14) were the major contributors with the bat in hand as England crumbled against the Indian bowling attack.

India started the chase positively but lost two wickets in an over in the form of Surykumar Yadav (0 off 3) and Sanju Samson (26 off 20). However, an 84-run partnership for the third wicket between Abhishek Sharma (79 off 34) and Tilak Varma (19 off 16) saw the hosts cruise home with 43 balls to spare.

Team India took a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series with this victory. The two sides will next face off on January 25 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news