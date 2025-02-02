Abhishek Sharma strikes first ball after his century in IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025 [Watch]

Abhishek Sharma struck off the first ball to remove Brydon Carse following his century in the first innings as India beat England by 150 runs in the fifth T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, February 2. The left-arm spinner also got rid of Jamie Overton in the same over to finish with excellent figures of 2/3 in his solitary over.

The dismissal came in the ninth over of England’s run chase. Abhishek bowled a straight delivery and Carse tried to go downtown, but Varun Chakravarthy took a smart running catch at long-on.

Watch the video below:

Earlier in the evening, Abhishek Sharma smashed 135 runs off 54 balls, hitting 13 sixes and seven boundaries. The southpaw finished the series with 279 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 219.68.

Abhishek Sharma’s all-round show in the spotlight as India beat England in the fifth T20I

A clinical all-around performance from Abhishek Sharma ensured India beat England by 150 runs in the fifth T20I to complete a 4-1 series win.

Batting first, the Men in Blue put up 247/9. Besides Abhishek, Shivam Dube and Tilak Varma also chipped in with 30 (13) and 24 (15), respectively. Brydon Carse emerged as the leading wicket-taker for the tourists, returning with figures of 3/38. Mark Wood bagged two wickets.

In response, the tourists fell like a pack of cards, getting bundled out for 97. Phil Salt was the only positive, scoring 55 off 23 deliveries, including three maximums and seven boundaries. Jacob Bethell (10) was the only other English batter to reach double digits.

Mohammed Shami starred with the ball for the hosts, returning with figures of 3/25 in his 2.3 overs. Besides Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy and Shivam Dube also picked up two wickets apiece.

The Jos Buttler-led side only managed to win the third T20I by 26 runs in Rajkot. They will be keen to turn their fortunes around in the upcoming three-match ODI series against India, which starts in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6.

The 50-over series will feature big names, including India captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The duo will look to make the most of the opportunities to prepare for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

