"Absolute genius" - Fans react to Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 68 off 34 balls in IND vs AFG 2nd T20I

Yashasvi Jaiswal starred with the bat as India beat Afghanistan in the second T20I by six wickets at the Holkar Cricket Ground in Indore on Sunday, January 14.

The left-handed batter slammed a quickfire 68 runs off 34 balls at a strike rate of 200, hitting six maximums and five boundaries. Jaiswal shared 57 and 92-run partnerships with Virat Kohli and Shivam Dube for the second and third wickets, respectively.

For the unversed, Jaiswal had missed out in the first T20I due to a groin injury. The 22-year-old recently slammed 138 runs in the five-match home T20I series against Australia. He followed that up with 60 runs in two outings in T20Is vs. South Africa.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) lauded Yashasvi Jaiswal for his stunning performance with the bat against Afghanistan. One user wrote:

"Yashasvi Jaiswal is NEXT SUPERSTAR of WORLD CRICKET! His sixes and fours so effortless and class. ABSOLUTE GENIUS!"

Here are some more reactions:

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube slam half-centuries in India’s win over Afghanistan in 2nd T20I

Half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube helped India beat Afghanistan in the second T20I on Sunday. Apart from Jaiswal, Dube smashed an unbeaten 63 runs off 32 balls, including four maximums and five boundaries. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli also chipped in with 29 off 16 deliveries.

Earlier in the day, Afghanistan were bundled out for 172 in their allotted 20 overs. Gulbadin Naib starred with the bat, scoring 57 runs off 35 deliveries with the help of four sixes and five boundaries.

Arshdeep Singh starred with the ball for the hosts, returning excellent figures of 3/32, while Ravi Bishnoi and Axar Patel bagged two wickets apiece.

With the win, the Men in Blue took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. They beat Afghanistan by six wickets in the T20I opener, thanks to an all-round show from Shivam Dube (60* off 40 and 1/9 in his two overs).

The third and final T20I between India and Afghanistan will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, January 17.

Click here to check out the full IND vs AFG 2nd T20I scorecard.

