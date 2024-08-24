"Absolute star" - Fans erupt as Kamindu Mendis scores 113 runs off 183 balls in 1st ENG vs SL 2024 Test

Kamindu Mendis on Saturday, August 24, produced an excellent fightback for Sri Lanka against England in the opening Test at Old Trafford in Manchester. The left-handed batter scored 113 runs off 183 balls with the help of one-six and 15 boundaries.

Kamindu came in when the visitors were reduced to 95/4. The 25-year-old then shared a 117-run partnership with Dinesh Chandimal for the seventh wicket to help Sri Lanka put up a fighting target against the hosts. He was eventually caught behind by Joe Root at slips off Gus Atkinson.

The Galle-born batter has been prolific for Sri Lanka in Tests, scoring 541 runs in just six innings with the help of three tons and two half-centuries. His previous centuries came in the same game against Bangladesh earlier this year.

Fans on X lauded Kamindu Mendis for scoring a century in tough conditions in England. One user wrote:

"Kamindu Mendis looks an absolute star batter. Makes me wonder why no county has signed him up for the County Championship."

Another user wrote:

"Not only flat surfaces, but Kamindu Mendis can score hundreds on challenging conditions as well. His third century in four Tests. Should have never been dropped after his impressive debut against Australia. Wasted two years. Glad selectors made him an all format player this year."

Another user added:

"Kamindu Mendis, in just his third Test, has already matched the record for the most centuries by any Sri Lankan batter in the lower order (below No. 6)...Today, he scored his third century, with all of his tons coming in crucial situations..."

Here are a few more reactions:

Kamindu Mendis helps Sri Lanka set a 207-run target for England

Kamindu Mendis’ century has helped Sri Lanka post 326 in their second innings against England on Day 4. With that, the visitors set a 207-run target for the hosts.

Apart from Kamindu, Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews also chipped in with scores of 79 (119) and 65 (145), respectively.

Chris Woakes and Matthew Potts emerged as the pick of English bowlers, returning with three wickets apiece. Gus Atkinson also bagged two scalps.

Follow the ENG vs SL 1st Test live score and updates here.

