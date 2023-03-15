"Accept that there will always be someone better" - Ravichandran Ashwin takes a sly dig at Harbhajan Singh

Ravichandran Ashwin recently discussed how, due to their egos, many cricketers believe they are the best and that no one can be better than them.

He, however, argued that rising stars from the next generation often give those players a reality check with their performances. Ashwin emphasized that to lead a happy life, it is important to accept that there is always going to be someone who will be better than you.

While the veteran spinner didn't take any names, many fans on social media speculated that he was alluding to Harbhajan Singh, who on certain occasions has downplayed Aswhin's accomplishments.

The former cricketer believes that he would have taken a lot more wickets had he played on rank-turners that India have been preparing lately. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin remarked:

"We keep thinking that we are the best. And then suddenly, someone from the next generation comes along and says, "Can you just wait for some time? Let me just show you how this is done." So, we need to understand and accept that there will always be someone better than us. Only then we can adjust to today's reality and lead a happy life. Only then can we stop using the statement, 'In those days when we played..'

"In those days, this bowler used to keep bowling in the same areas. I won't name the bowler. If he takes the ball, he will keep bowling in the same spot forever. Even I am doing the same thing. Even the next-generation cricketer will do the same thing. As I said, the realization of someone better than us will always prevail should hit us. Todd Murphy is one example that I saw."

Ashwin ran riot in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. The crafty spinner finished as the leading wicket-taker of the Test series, bagging 25 scalps from eight innings.

Notably, Harbhajan criticized Ashwin's bowling exploits following India's defeat in the third Test. He had suggested that the 36-year-old was a bit defensive after the first couple of overs of his spell in Australia's run-chase.

"We all assume that we are the greatest when we close our careers" - Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin also pointed out how in India, fans give cricketers the status of a superstar once they attain success. He reckoned that because of this superstar tag, a few people aren't able to leave their egos aside.

The seasoned spinner suggested that players do think that they are the greatest ever when they hang up their boots, or even during their playing days. Elaborating further, he said:

"Most of us think that we are immortal. We all assume that we are the greatest when we close our careers, or we will play through our careers thinking that we are the greatest. Even in India, we have this hyping mentality and superstar culture. So, be it in our movies, cricket, or any sport, if someone achieves something, we keep them in the superstar status.

"So, they will get attuned to that. The main problem for our humanity is the ego. Many of them will learn to keep their egos aside. But this superstar thing will bring back the ego."

Meanwhile, India have qualified for the World Test Championship Final (WTC). Rohit Sharma and Co. will battle it out against Australia in the summit clash at the Oval in London from June 7.

