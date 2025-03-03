Adam Zampa breaks silence on hectic travel schedule ahead of IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa has shared his thoughts on their team's hectic schedule in Champions Trophy 2025. Although the 32-year-old acknowledged Australia have been confronted with changes, he said they are feeling okay about it.

Ad

The Men in Yellow, along with South Africa, had reached Dubai if they had to play their semi-final fixture at the venue. However, their travel plans were vindicated as India defeated New Zealand on Sunday to set themselves up for a knockout clash against Steve Smith and Co.

Speaking to reporters ahead of facing Team India on Tuesday, Zampa praised the facilities of the ICC Academy in Dubai. He said, as quoted by Perth Now:

Ad

Trending

"Obviously, we've had a bit of a hectic schedule, playing a couple of games in Pakistan, back and forth, in between cities. But with the nature of this tournament, not knowing where we are for this first semi-final, it's kind of nice to get here, we've got a great facility here. Changes it up a little bit as well. So the boys are feeling OK about it."

Ad

Smith and Co. face a stiff challenge against India on a weary Dubai pitch, given they are likely to play four spinners again in the semi-final. The four-spinner template was massively successful against New Zealand as Varun Chakravarthy's fifer was integral in defending 249.

"The tournament really starts now in the semi-finals" - Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa. (Image Credits: Getty)

Zampa revealed that Australia feel confident after chasing down 352 against England but reckons the real test begins only now, adding:

Ad

"Our preparation has been OK. In these tournaments, you don't play a lot of games anyway, so each game is pretty cut-throat. A massive win against England set us up for the rest of the tournament, and the bowling performance was pretty good against Afghanistan. But the tournament really starts now in the semi-finals, even more cut-throat."

It will also be the first time since 2009 that India and Australia will play in the Champions Trophy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback