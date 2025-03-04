Adam Zampa rattles Shreyas Iyer's stumps, breaks his 91-run partnership with Virat Kohli in IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal [Watch]

Australia’s ace spinner Adam Zampa dismissed Shreyas Iyer to provide his team with a crucial breakthrough, thereby breaking a 91-run third-wicket stand between Iyer and Virat Kohli. The two teams are facing off in the first semi-final of the 2025 Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Ad

India, by topping Group A’s points table, and Australia, by finishing second on Group B’s points table, set up a semi-final date in the ongoing ICC event. Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat first as the Aussies put up a challenging 265-run target for the Men in Blue.

Squaring off for the first time in ODIs since the 2023 World Cup final, both teams proved that they meant business from the word go and put up a competitive showing. Coming on to chase, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill perished early as India found themselves in trouble inside the first powerplay.

Ad

Trending

It was then the crucial partnership between Iyer and Kohli that got Team India back on track as they looked set in the chase. As Iyer looked to get another 50+ score in the tournament, he was castled by a brilliant delivery courtesy of Adam Zampa.

Iyer was hence dismissed for a well-made 45 off 62 balls as India’s scorecard after his wicket read 134/3 in the 27th over.

Watch the video of Shreyas Iyer’s dismissal here:

Ad

Ad

Australia post a fighting total, India remain strong in chase

The semi-final clash between India and Australia turned out to be a mouth-watering contest, with the Men in Blue putting up a brilliant fight during the chase. With India scoring 167 runs in 33 overs, the 2013 champions now needed 98 runs off 102 deliveries at the time of writing, to make it to the summit clash.

Australia, on the other hand, need to restrict the batters from scoring runs either by bowling tight or by picking up wickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback