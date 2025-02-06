Adil Rashid cleans up Axar Patel through the gate after his 50 in IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI [Watch]

Leg spinner Adil Rashid got rid of Axar Patel following his half-century in the first ODI between England and India in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. Rashid cleaned up Axar through the gates as the Men in Blue lost their fourth wicket for 221.

Axar walked back after scoring 52 runs off 47 balls, comprising one maximum and six boundaries, his first fifty in India. With the scalp, Rashid ended a 108-run partnership between Axar and Shubman Gill.

The dismissal came in the 34th over of India’s run chase. Rashid bowled a slower leg break delivery from around the wicket and the southpaw was beaten in his drive. The ball pierced the bat and pad gap to crash into the stumps. The 36-year-old didn’t celebrate with India in complete command of the run chase.

Adil Rashid finished with figures of 2/49 in his 10 overs, including a maiden in the first ODI. He also got rid of KL Rahul via caught and bowled dismissal.

The Yorkshire-born player recently bagged five wickets in as many T20Is but at an impressive economy rate of 4.66 against India. The senior spinner remains crucial to England’s chances of winning the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Axar Patel grabs opportunity with both hands after being promoted ahead of KL Rahul

Axar Patel grabbed the opportunity with both hands after getting promoted ahead of wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul at No. 5 in the first ODI. This was his third half-century in ODIs, as the hosts utilized the left-right combination to their advantage.

Batting first, the visitors were bundled out for 248 in 47.4 overs. Captain Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell chipped in with half-centuries apiece. Phil Salt (43) and Ben Duckett (32) scored crucial runs to provide England a flying start. Ravindra Jadeja and debutant Harshit Rana starred with the ball, returning with three wickets apiece for India.

Chasing 249, the Men in Blue won the match by four wickets with 11.2 overs to spare. Besides Axar Patel, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer also chipped in with 87 and 59, respectively.

The two teams will next lock horns in the second ODI, scheduled to be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9.

Click here to check out the full IND vs ENG 1st ODI scorecard.

