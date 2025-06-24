Adorable video of former England pacer celebrating birthday with cake in commentary box during ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

Former England pacer Stuart Broad celebrated his 39th birthday with a cake in the commentary box during the fifth day of the first Test between England and India. The two teams are playing the opening Test of the five-match series at Headingley, Leeds.

Stuart Broad was in the commentary box on the fifth day as former England captain Nasser Hussain presented him with a birthday cake. In an adorable video posted by England Cricket on Instagram, Broad could be seen blowing on the cake which had no candles with a smile on his face.

"39 years of age. Happy Birthday," Nasser Hussain said on air.

Nasser also told on air that Stuart Broad spilt cake on his trousers as the former pacer was seen wiping it off.

Watch the video of the same below -

Stuart Broad made his international debut in 2006. He went on to play 167 Tests, 121 ODIs and 56 T20Is for England in his career. Broad had an immaculate Test career, bagging 604 wickets at an average of 27.68 with 20 five-wicket hauls to his name.

England in control of chase on Day 5 at Headingley

Meanwhile, England are in complete control on the ongoing fifth day of the first Test at Headingley. The hosts, chasing 371 in the fouth innings, began the day on 21 for no loss with openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett at the crease, needing 350 more runs to win with all wickets intact.

The openers have gotten the hosts off to a solid start in the chase and are looking comfortable at the crease. At the time of writing, England are at 109 for no loss from 28 overs, requiring 262 more runs to win as the first session is in progress. The Indian bowlers, who would have aimed for quick breakthroughs in the opening session, have found the going difficult so far, unable to even break the opening stand.

Notably, England had previously chased down a target in excess of 350 in a Test match at Headingley in 2019 against Australia, when they had a target of 359 runs in the fourth innings successfully, winning the game with just one wicket to spare.

